TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo alum Schaefer to throw at US Olympic Trials

Josie Schaefer will spend the next week alongside the top track and field athletes in the United States.

Schaefer, a 2017 Baraboo High School graduate and current University of Wisconsin sophomore, qualified for the United States Olympic Team Trials in the shot put and discus.

Schaefer is scheduled to start the meet, which runs from June 18 through June 27 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Friday in flight one of the women’s discus preliminaries. The women's discus finals will be held Saturday night.

The women's shot put preliminaries and finals will be held on June 24. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 23 through August 8.

Schaefer is capping off her first appearance at the NCAA Division I track and field championships. She used a throw of 60 feet, 0.75 inches to take second in the shot put on June 10, while taking 12th in the discus (184-8) on June 12.