TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer takes 19th in discus at United States Olympic Trials

Josie Schaefer’s first day at the United Sates Track and Field Olympic Team Trials ended with a 19th-place finish in the qualifying round of the discus Friday at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Schaefer, a University of Wisconsin sophomore and an ex-Baraboo High School athlete, used a throw of 178 feet to place 19th out of 24 athletes looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The top-12 individuals on Friday qualified for Saturday’s women’s discus final. Valarie Allman is seeded first after beating the field by more than 27 feet with a throw of 229-8, while Desirea Buerge (183-9) earned the final qualifying spot.

Schaefer placed 12th in the discus (184-8) on June 12 at the NCAA Division I track and field championships. She also left the national meet as the runner-up in the shot put (60-0.75) to qualify for the trials in both events.

The women’s shot put preliminaries and finals will be held on June 24.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 23 through August 8.