TRACK AND FIELD: Columbus' Kahl closes out prep career with pair of state medals

“It was massive for me because I’ve had some previous complications in meets where I hit the standards on the way up, and then I have to adjust that for the next attempt,” he said. “So having it so the standards are right, was great to have in my mindset.”

He ran into a bit of a hiccup at 14 feet as he missed on his first two attempts before clearing it on his third attempt as one of only five competitors. He then cleared 14-3 on his very first attempt, but couldn’t keep going, bowing out on all three of his attempts at 14-6.

The bronze medal punctuates a massive turnaround for Borkenhagen, who admitted he failed to clear any height in his first three meets of the season, but ended the regular season with a personal record of 9-6.

That, along with the previous top marks in the Cardinals record books, are long gone now.

“I wanted to get my name up there to make sure it stayed in the Borkenhagen family, so PRing today at 14-3 and vaulting well was awesome,” he said.

Others from area in action

Columbus and Mayville had a few others in La Crosse today, as did Waupun.