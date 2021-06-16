TRACK AND FIELD: Mauston holds its own, advance 14 through from Div. 2 Viroqua regional

The Mauston track and field team certainly held its own against some premier competition on Monday as the Golden Eagles advanced 14 through from the WIAA Division 2 Viroqua regional.

The Mauston boys finsiehd in third as a team with 84.5 points, narrowly edging out Portage (77.5), while the Golden Eagles girls were sixth with 61 points, just falling shy of the fourth-place Warriors (66) and host Blackhawks (63). The Lodi girls ran away with the team title with 144 points, while Richland Center won the boys team title with 148 points.

Leading the way for the Golden Eagles boys was Eli Boppart as the sophomore continued to show he’s one of the best distance runners in the state, sweeping both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. After holding on to win the two-mile in 10 minutes, 40.54 seconds, Boppart truly turned on the jets in the mile, crossing the finish line with over 25 seconds to spare in 4:37.76.

Boppart wasn’t the lone finisher to top the medal stand as Brie Eckerman pulled off a sweep of her own for the Golden Eagles girls. The sophomore grabbed gold in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, pulling away to win in 15.68 and 47.37 seconds, respectively.