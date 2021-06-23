TRACK AND FIELD: R/CF coach wants his athletes to have fun at Div. 3 state championships

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland coach Jason Revels has four participants (two boys, two girls) heading to this years’ WIAA Division 3 state championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse on Thursday, and he has a lot of high expectations for them.
In addition to senior hurdler Isaac Albrecht, who is a perfect 21-for-21 in winning all of the 110- and 300-meter events he’s run this season, R/CF also is sending senior Griffin Hart, junior McKenzie Kennedy and sophomore Savannah Duckett to state.
“I really hope they all can be in the top eight,” Revels said of Hart, Kennedy and Duckett. “The most likely candidates for medals of the three are Griffin and McKenzie. That’s the hope. They’re all healthy and very confident. I think for Savannah, having the three older kids there (helps) ease some of those nerves.”
Of the three, Hart had a little bit of a hiccup at the Div. 3 Princeton sectional last Thursday, but finished strong. Hart started his day with the high jump and finished third with a jump of 6-feet.
Revels said Hart didn’t think he jumped as high as they both thought he could and was “real glom” about it, which was surprising because Hart is “supremely confident and very positive”.
“I jumped 6-foot, cleared it and then I had to go run the preliminaries for the 200,” Hart said of his day at sectionals. “I came back and jumped 6-1, but I didn’t clear it. There were still four guys I had jumped after I got out. I was worried that I got fifth instead of third. When I heard there were two guys jumping for a tie for fourth and I had gotten third, it was just a weight off my chess.”
It wasn’t until Pardeeville track coach Wes Babcock approached Revels and said “He made 6-feet, he’s going to get in” as an extra qualifier did it ease Hart’s stress.
“I told Griffin to listen to Wes, he’s still got the 200 and he’ll be just fine,” Revels said. “He perked up after he announced the results.”
With Hart’s heart at ease, knowing he had qualified for state in the high jump, he set a personal record in the 200 prelims at 22.95, which he carried that momentum into the finals where he won it at 23.53 for first place.
“I think it gave him that confidence boost and was a weight off his shoulders,” Revels said. “He had been really trying to break 23. He got even more thrown off his routine with the weather delays. One thing that surprised me about Griffin this year is if you know Griffin, he thinks he’s a comedian. He’s very goofy and very mature about staying focused. When we were waiting in the gym, he was stretching and staying loose. We were focusing, focusing, focusing. We get out there and he took care of business.”
Hart had just edged out Wayland senior Isaac Eubanks, who crossed the finish line at 23.77. Hart also finished first at the Trailways Conference meet on June 8 at 23.61 while Eubanks took third at 23.8.
“It looks (like a photo finish) but Griffin knew he won,” Revels said. “When he crossed, he put his fists up and said, ‘Yes, finally.’ He knew, but it wasn’t like he blew them out of the water. He and Eubanks have been going back and forth since conference. I know Griffin had his eye on who his competition was going to be.”
Hart said he just wants to have fun at state later this week.
“I do hope that I have success in both events,” he said. “I just want to have a good time in general.”
Revels said he would like to see Hart set personal records in both events he’ll be participating in on Thursday. He think if he sets a PR in the high jump, which is around 6-4 or 6-5, then that will put him somewhere on the podium. Then if he can find a way to PR in his 200 again, then he should reach the podium in that race as well.
“In the 200, Griffin out of all of them who step up, he steps up the most,” Revels said. “I think if there’s a kid in his heat that’s going to run a 22-low, Griffin will be hot on his heels, if not pushing him.”
Speaking of having athletes push one another in an event, Kennedy will be focused on Markesan senior Morgan Amend. Those two went toe to toe for the 100-meter hurdles at the conference meet as well.
Revels said Kennedy (16.62) found a way to get her torso to cross the finish line at the conference meet to beat Amend’s time of 16.66 by 0.04 seconds. At sectionals, Amend outdid Kennedy’s 16.61 for the top spot with a time of 16.59.
Kennedy’s prelims time of 16.48 edged out Kelsey Pekarske’s 16.5 school record set in 2008.
“She went to state as a freshman,” Revels said. “This is routine for her. She knows what to expect. She actually might be the most mature of the four going. She’s one that I don’t worry about at all.
“I think with McKenzie, she knows what to expect, I think she will get to the finals. I think the goal is top seven or eight and that’s the worst case. I think the best case, we’re talking top three. I think that’s just more of her maturity. She’s going to know what to do, what to expect.”
Kennedy qualifying for her second state trip in three years is remarkable considering she suffered a hamstring injury and had to be scratched from hurdle events for a little time, which Revels said frustrated her.
“We didn’t want to stress anything and be dealing with a major injury,” he said. “She went to all three coaches to try to get me to put her in the hurdles. She had both her parents and I was joking she’s probably going to go to the principal and ask him to have Revels put her in the hurdles.
“I was just like, ‘We’re going to ease you back in because I don’t need you getting hurt at a dual meet that in reality isn’t that important. Let’s save you for the big meets where we win medals.’
As for Duckett, she participated in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as the 4x100 at sectionals. She finished sixth in the relay with a time of 53.45 with Kennedy and freshmen Kate Bubholz and Leah VanderGalien.
But it was the two sprints that people came to see Duckett in. Duckett set a personal best in the 100 at 12.94 for fifth place and just missed out on qualifying for state.
“My other coach Adam Iverson feels Savannah is better in the 100,” Revels said. “I think she’s got a lot of ability in the 200 because she’s so fluid with how she accelerates. In the 100, she PR’d and if you PR’d and come in fifth, you can’t really do anything about that. You did everything you could.”
In the 200, Duckett finished third at 27.56 and qualified for the state meet and has hopes she will use this experience to learn from and gain traction for next season.
“I would really like to see her PR again,” Revels said of Duckett competing at state. “With a young kid like that, we’re just hoping they can raise it as much as possible because we don’t have the history to go on. … We’re like, ‘Let’s just see what you can do.’”
GALLERY: Photos from Thursday's track and field meet at Randolph High School
Aydan Schwark
Ben Schmucki
Jack Preston
Logan Powers
Austin Zamorano
Levin Johanson
Spencer Smith
Spencer Smith
Josh Dietzenbach
Evelyn Wodill
Aidan Bobholz, Logan McDonald
Cayden Reinwald
Natalie Boehmer
Kelsey Ewert
Ari Hildebrandt
Aubrey Maass
Tyler Schommer
Isaac Albrecht
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.