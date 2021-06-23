TRACK AND FIELD: R/CF coach wants his athletes to have fun at Div. 3 state championships

“She went to state as a freshman,” Revels said. “This is routine for her. She knows what to expect. She actually might be the most mature of the four going. She’s one that I don’t worry about at all.

“I think with McKenzie, she knows what to expect, I think she will get to the finals. I think the goal is top seven or eight and that’s the worst case. I think the best case, we’re talking top three. I think that’s just more of her maturity. She’s going to know what to do, what to expect.”

Kennedy qualifying for her second state trip in three years is remarkable considering she suffered a hamstring injury and had to be scratched from hurdle events for a little time, which Revels said frustrated her.

“We didn’t want to stress anything and be dealing with a major injury,” he said. “She went to all three coaches to try to get me to put her in the hurdles. She had both her parents and I was joking she’s probably going to go to the principal and ask him to have Revels put her in the hurdles.

“I was just like, ‘We’re going to ease you back in because I don’t need you getting hurt at a dual meet that in reality isn’t that important. Let’s save you for the big meets where we win medals.’