TRACK AND FIELD: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland's Albrecht hopes to continue perfect season at state

“They always have heat sheets,” he said. “My dad will come home from work and be like, ‘Isaac, did you see the heat sheet?’ I didn’t even know they were out and he’ll show me all that stuff. My parents have been really supportive of all this track stuff. They’ve been really excited with all this track stuff.”

Two of the competitors Isaac and Allen have been keeping an eye on all season were Deerfield junior Dayton Lasack and Cambridge senior Dale Yerges. He met both of them at the Deerfield Classic on June 4. Isaac won the 300 hurdles at 40.59 while Lasack finished second at 40.65 and Yerges finished fourth at 42.33.

Revels said that’s when Isaac started “to get pushed and we saw him take a step up and in his performances. He got that little bit of confidence and he’s out there like an assassin. He’s out there to win. Every medal he gets, he just gets a little more confidence. He came in with all the confidence in the world.”

In the 110 hurdles, Albrecht, who was in the first heat at sectionals, said he kept tabs on Racine Lutheran senior Nathan Zawicki, who was in the second heat. Albrecht got a personal best time of 15.64 while Zawicki finished at 15.46 during the prelims.