TRACK AND FIELD: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland's Albrecht hopes to continue perfect season at state

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland track and field coach Jason Revels said he’s heard children describe 110- and 300-meter hurdler Isaac Albrecht as having a “mean face” when he’s flying through an event.
The senior’s nerves are usually sky high leading up to a race, but tend to settle when he sets his feet in the starting block and his eyes are laser focused on the finish line. Then after the gun blasts to signal the start, he takes a deep breath and clears his head.
He describes his mind as a blank slate of nothingness during the 15 or 45 seconds he’s racing, and he doesn’t conjure a thought until he crosses the finish line.
What goes through his head then?
“I jog it out a little bit, don’t want to stop too fast,” he said. “I just take a deep breath, look up at the sky and I’m like, ‘Dang, another first place.’”
Albrecht has had the perfect season for R/C-F this season, which he said stems from attending a track and field camp in Oshkosh twice last summer where he learned “a whole bunch of stuff about hurdles and hurdles form.”
He’s won all 10 of his 110 hurdles and all 11 of his 300 hurdles this season, which also includes last week’s WIAA Division 3 Princeton sectional.
His day couldn’t have gone any better as he won both races to qualify for this week’s Div. 3 state championships at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. His time of 15.19 seconds in the 110 hurdles tied Jeff Steele’s school record at Randolph High School that was set in 2008. He then followed it up with a 40.17 in the 300 hurdles to break Shane Peterson’s school record of 40.55 set in 2003.
“I’m excited to go to state,” Albrecht said. “I feel like with all the competition there at state, it will push me a little further. Maybe I’ll actually break the school record (in the 110 hurdles) instead of tying it. Maybe I will get into the 14s. That would be very exciting. I know there are a couple kids that are going to state that are seeded in the 14s and high 14s. I’m really excited to race against them. They’ll push me to be even faster.”
Seeded ahead of Albrecht in the 110 hurdles is Reedsville junior Brennen Dvorachek and Shiocton sophomore Cade Stingle with times of 14.92 seconds. Those two are also seeded ahead of him in the 300 hurdles – Stingle is first at 38.85 and Dvorachek is second at 38.9.
Once Albrecht knew he made it to state, he found out the seeding of his two events and got familiar with the names ahead of him.
In fact, that’s what’s helped him succeed this spring, as keeping tabs on any athlete he believes could give him a challenge has pushed him to excel.
Revels, who had Albrecht in his College Prep class this past school year, said he would catch him looking up Athletic.net on who might have faster times he would have to chase.
“He’s always kind of peaking,” Revels said.
Albrecht said he gets his love of researching potential competitors from his parents, Allen and Nicole Albrecht.
“They always have heat sheets,” he said. “My dad will come home from work and be like, ‘Isaac, did you see the heat sheet?’ I didn’t even know they were out and he’ll show me all that stuff. My parents have been really supportive of all this track stuff. They’ve been really excited with all this track stuff.”
Two of the competitors Isaac and Allen have been keeping an eye on all season were Deerfield junior Dayton Lasack and Cambridge senior Dale Yerges. He met both of them at the Deerfield Classic on June 4. Isaac won the 300 hurdles at 40.59 while Lasack finished second at 40.65 and Yerges finished fourth at 42.33.
Revels said that’s when Isaac started “to get pushed and we saw him take a step up and in his performances. He got that little bit of confidence and he’s out there like an assassin. He’s out there to win. Every medal he gets, he just gets a little more confidence. He came in with all the confidence in the world.”
In the 110 hurdles, Albrecht, who was in the first heat at sectionals, said he kept tabs on Racine Lutheran senior Nathan Zawicki, who was in the second heat. Albrecht got a personal best time of 15.64 while Zawicki finished at 15.46 during the prelims.
“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, that is fast,’” Isaac said. “For the finals, I have to come out incredibly fast otherwise this guy is going to beat me. I came out as fast as I possibly could and I got a 15.19.
“I was just moving. I felt like I was flying. I suppose I was.”
And there was one last motivating thing Isaac’s dad did for him.
After his son finished seventh in the 300 hurdles at 43.18 in the Princeton sectional in 2019, Allen took a “WDA Mission of Mercy” sticky note and wrote three times on it.
In big, bold numbers, he wrote 38.59, which indicated the time Loyal’s Mason Malm needed to win the Div. 3 state championship.
Under it were two other numbers. On the left was 42.92, which was the fourth-place time Waterloo senior Spencer Noel needed to advance to state. On the right was 40.55, the former school record.
“Every day I would wake up, see the sticky note on my door and think about it for a little bit.” Isaac said. “Some days I would think about it more than others.”
After sectionals last week, Albrecht said his father scribbled out the bottom two times with the new ones and then circled the time that won D3 state.
Revels said he doesn’t want Isaac to get overly confident, but he’d be surprised if he doesn’t do well at state after everything he’s done to get to this moment.
“If he goes out in the top three, it wouldn’t shock me,” he said. “I’d be more shocked if he goes out and runs a 52. I would be like, ‘Did you get hurt?’”
