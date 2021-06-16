TRACK AND FIELD: Royall girls continue history-making tear, capture Div. 3 Luther regional title

Gruen crossed in a winning time of 5 minutes, 30.65 seconds to take the mile after opening the day with a victory in the two-mile with a time of 12:13.99. She later finished fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 32-10½.

Along with the individual success, the Panthers won the 1,600 relay with the team of seniors Madeline Wainwright, Emma Gruen, Tenley Wopat and Brueggeman speeding to a winning time of 4:11.27. Royall wasn’t alone atop the medal stand as Necedah’s Anetha Vogele bagged a pair of event wins as the lone sectional qualifier for the Cardinals, who took ninth as a team with 20 points.

The senior pulled away to win the 200-meter dash in 26.34 seconds ahead of Royall sophomore Marissa Kruckeberg (27.84), and later won the 400 in a time of 1:00.68. There was plenty of depth throughout for the Panthers as they added four other runner-up finishes over the course of the day. Emma Gruen took second in both the 100 hurdles (16.22 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), while Wainwright grabbed second in the 100 (13.29).

The Panthers’ 1,600 relay foursome also earned silver in the 400 relay with a time of 51.43 seconds. The New Lisbon girls advanced a pair of individuals through to sectionals, led by Jaiden Hart in the discus as the senior took second with a throw of 98 feet, 2 inches.