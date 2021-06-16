TRACK AND FIELD: Royall girls continue history-making tear, capture Div. 3 Luther regional title

It was a history making close to the regular season for the Royall girls track and field team as it captured the Scenic Bluffs Conference title for the program’s first league championship in over four decades.
The Panthers’ re-writing of their history books continued on Monday as they pulled away to win the school’s first regional title this century at the WIAA Division 3 Onalaska Luther regional. Royall racked up 128 points to hold off Cashton (97) and the host Knights (95) behind five event wins among 14 individual sectional qualifiers.
Along with Royall girls’ success, the New Lisbon boys team finished fourth in a tight field with 101 points, just 10 behind co-runners-up Kickapoo/La Farge and Luther (111). The La Crosse Aquinas boys raced away with the team title with 136.5 points.
The Rockets accounted for five event wins of their own and advanced a dozen on to Thursday’s Div. 3 Boscobel sectional.
Leading the way for the Panthers girls was the duo of senior Jessica Brueggeman and freshman Marah Gruen, as the pair each tallied two individual event wins apiece. Brueggeman, the defending Div. 3 state champion in both the triple and long jump, continued to lord over the events as she swept both.
Brueggeman soared to a top jump of 37 feet, 5¼ inches in the triple jump, winning by over three-and-a-half feet, while winning by over a foot in the long jump with a top leap of 17-6½. Meanwhile on the track, Gruen kept up her dominance in the distance events as she swept the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Gruen crossed in a winning time of 5 minutes, 30.65 seconds to take the mile after opening the day with a victory in the two-mile with a time of 12:13.99. She later finished fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 32-10½.
Along with the individual success, the Panthers won the 1,600 relay with the team of seniors Madeline Wainwright, Emma Gruen, Tenley Wopat and Brueggeman speeding to a winning time of 4:11.27. Royall wasn’t alone atop the medal stand as Necedah’s Anetha Vogele bagged a pair of event wins as the lone sectional qualifier for the Cardinals, who took ninth as a team with 20 points.
The senior pulled away to win the 200-meter dash in 26.34 seconds ahead of Royall sophomore Marissa Kruckeberg (27.84), and later won the 400 in a time of 1:00.68. There was plenty of depth throughout for the Panthers as they added four other runner-up finishes over the course of the day. Emma Gruen took second in both the 100 hurdles (16.22 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), while Wainwright grabbed second in the 100 (13.29).
The Panthers’ 1,600 relay foursome also earned silver in the 400 relay with a time of 51.43 seconds. The New Lisbon girls advanced a pair of individuals through to sectionals, led by Jaiden Hart in the discus as the senior took second with a throw of 98 feet, 2 inches.
Senior Amelia Retzlaff joined Hart by taking fourth in the shot put (30-7½) to help the Rockets finish eighth with 30 points. Rounding out the girls qualifiers were Royall’s Megan Retzlaff (third in the triple jump at 33-2), Kalin Marshall (third in the discus at 91-0), and Wopat (fourth in the 100 at :13.48).
On the boys side, New Lisbon’s Owen Jones continued to steal the show as he racked up three individual event wins. The Rockets senior sped away to win the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 0.20 seconds, before truly putting the hammer down in the distance events.
Jones swept the mile and two-mile, winning both events by nearly 20 seconds apiece with respective times of 4:31.38 and 10:16.75. Along with Jones’ success on the track, sophomore Nikita Shankle grabbed gold for the Rockets in the high jump as he topped out at 6 feet, while sophomore Chris Hart won the 110 hurdles in a time of 18.43 seconds.
Coupled with his victory in the 110 hurdles, Hart took second in the 300 hurdles (:45.59). Necedah senior Isaiah Herried added a pair of runner-up finishes to pace the Cardinals boys to an eighth-place team finish with 34.5 points, as they narrowly missed out on the top-six by four points behind Bangor.
Herried finished just two seconds behind Jones to earn silver in the 800 (2:02.07), and later took second in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 11 inches. The jump was just under a foot ahead of younger brother Jack Herried, as the Necedah freshman took third (37-11½) to earn a spot at sectionals in his debut season.
Along with their event wins and runner-up finishes, the Rockets showed immense depth as they added six fourth-place finishes to round out their sectional qualifiers. Junior Ean Quarne finished fourth in both the shot put (37-4) and discus (111-2), while junior Ethan Dvorak was fourth in the high jump (5-7).
Meanwhile, the Rockets’ finished fourth in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays. The team of Dvorak, Austin Hare, Dylan O’Brien and Carson Welter took fourth the 400 and 800 relays in times of 50.42 seconds and 1:43.55, respectively. The foursome of Chris Hart, Devan Minard, Tristin Miller and Shankle closed out the night with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:52.87.
Sophomore Nic Moore finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 0:56.87 to lead the Royall boys. The Wonewoc-Center boys were paced by Daniel Roehling as the freshman finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 0:24.91, while senior AJ Wilcox took sixth in the shot put (35-10½).