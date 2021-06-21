TRACK AND FIELD: Waupun's Hacht, Kuhn excited to qualify for Div. 2 state championships

Dickhut said Hacht did that in both the prelims and the finals for the 110 hurdles, which cost him some.

“We were shocked that he five-stepped in his prelims and five-stepped in his finals and he still made it," Dickhut said. If you’re a hurdler and you know anything about hurdling, you know the golden standard is to be able to three-step. He can do it and he has done it, but he didn’t (at sectionals). He still ended up going (to state), which is good.

“We thought, if he doesn’t run his race like he’s supposed to then it’s not going to happen. Then he (didn't) and he still made it. We were like, ‘OK, we’ll take it.’ It was one of those things where it was an ugly shot, but it went in.”

Hacht understands the importance of three-stepping in the hurdling events, though.

“If you want to be able to compete, you’ve got to be able to three-step,” he said. “I was three-stepping most of the way, but I would get a little hiccup hitting a hurdle. It wasn’t a clean run through so I would have to five-step it. It’s just not ideal.”

Hacht chalked it up to first-event jitters.