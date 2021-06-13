TRACK AND FIELD: Wayland's Isaac Eubanks having terrific senior season in hopes of making it to state

“I think it’s his competitive nature. He competes as hard and as constantly as he does,” Cleary said. “I think that’s a big part of his success. He’s a real competitor. He wants to win races, but even when he wins a race easily, he wants to beat himself. He wants to beat his last time. He wants to see, ‘I can go this fast. Can I go that fast?’

“He wants to push his own performance. It goes back to his work ethic. He’s never really satisfied. He always wants to do a little bit better. Part of what goes along with his competitive nature is he doesn’t ever really seem to get nervous. Some of that is his personality. He’s a laid back kid. A lot of it is he knows he did the work. He’s got the confidence when he goes to the starting line.”

After missing out on his junior season due to COVID-19, Cleary said Eubanks went straight to work — getting his technique down and keeping up with his conditioning. According to Eubanks, the added work during 2020 helped him put 20 pounds of muscle on his 6-foot frame, which has helped him pick up his stamina.

“I was just preparing for this season, and I didn’t know if we’d even have a season,” Eubanks said. “I was in a mindset of staying ready instead of getting ready.”