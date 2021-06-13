TRACK AND FIELD: Wayland's Isaac Eubanks having terrific senior season in hopes of making it to state

Wayland track and field coach James Cleary has been impressed with the way sprinter Isaac Eubanks has approached his senior season.
Eubanks had a goal in mind heading into his senior season: Make it back to the WIAA Division 3 state meet, which will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse on June 24. His road to state begins Monday when the Big Red head off to Hartford High School for the Div. 3 regionals.
Eubanks had made it to the state meet in 2019, as a sophomore, and finished 14th in the 200-meter dash in 23.68 seconds. Naturally, Eubanks, who is a dedicated worker, made it his mission to have the best season he could have in 2021.
“One thing that's been impressive about him all year is he’s very good about improving his times even when he’s not facing good competition,” Cleary said. “Even if he’s the best 200 runner by several meters, he still pushes himself.
“He hasn’t had to have that person pushing him or the person to chase. He does it by his own grit and determination. He absolutely never coasts. He’s won races by 25 meters and even then he’s still charging through the finish line like he’s neck and neck with somebody.”
Cleary said Eubanks making it to the state meet as a sophomore, which was his first year participating in high school track, was big in terms of confidence.
“I think he realized he had the ability to do it and we’d done the work to do it,” Cleary said. “Then he got to state and I know he wasn’t happy with his performance. Since then, he’s been very focused on pushing himself and realizing that’s what a lot of outstanding athletes do. They do stuff more than what the coaches ask them to do.
“I think that’s the case with a lot of really good athletes. As a coach, your job becomes, you’ve got to pull them off the track and say, ‘That’s enough for today. You’ve worked really hard today. You don’t want to overdue it. Let’s call it a day and go get some rest.’ You never have to tell him, ‘Do more.’”
Eubanks has put his focus on the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 4x200 relay this year.
Eubanks had three first-place finishes in the 100 this season — winning the Warrior Invitational (:11.92), Dodgeland Conference dual (:11.74) and Rio Invitational (:11.81) during the first two weeks of May.
He also had three first-place finishes in the 200 — winning at the Trailways Duals (:23.85) at Central Wisconsin Christian, Warrior Invitational (:23.99) and the Dodgeland Conference dual (:24.14).
Then the 4x200 relay team of Eubanks, Osaya Sule, Osamudiamen Sule and Griffin Hughland won races at the Warrior Invitational (1:40.01) and Dodgeland Conference dual (1:42.5).
“I think it’s his competitive nature. He competes as hard and as constantly as he does,” Cleary said. “I think that’s a big part of his success. He’s a real competitor. He wants to win races, but even when he wins a race easily, he wants to beat himself. He wants to beat his last time. He wants to see, ‘I can go this fast. Can I go that fast?’
“He wants to push his own performance. It goes back to his work ethic. He’s never really satisfied. He always wants to do a little bit better. Part of what goes along with his competitive nature is he doesn’t ever really seem to get nervous. Some of that is his personality. He’s a laid back kid. A lot of it is he knows he did the work. He’s got the confidence when he goes to the starting line.”
After missing out on his junior season due to COVID-19, Cleary said Eubanks went straight to work — getting his technique down and keeping up with his conditioning. According to Eubanks, the added work during 2020 helped him put 20 pounds of muscle on his 6-foot frame, which has helped him pick up his stamina.
“I was just preparing for this season, and I didn’t know if we’d even have a season,” Eubanks said. “I was in a mindset of staying ready instead of getting ready.”
Then when track practice started in early April, Cleary said not only would Eubanks be asking to do more things when his workout session ended, he would also show up for workouts during the weekends when the Big Red weren’t participating in meets.
“He’s having a very strong season,” Cleary said. “He’s been looking that strong all year. He came to the first day of practice in late April and he looked about how he does now. He looked strong. He looked like he was in shape. His form looked good.”
Cleary and assistant coach Bridget O’Malley agreed that they didn’t set any expectations for this season because COVID-19 forced everyone to miss an entire year.
“I think missing your junior season is really difficult for any athlete,” O'Malley said. “I felt horrible for everybody that missed their junior season in all sports. Isaac, specifically, I feel for (him). He’s not somebody I particularly worried about because he had a successful sophomore season. We knew he was in shape coming into the season because he had been doing so much work.”
Eubanks said what he’s changed up his senior season is he started taking ice baths and working out with Ochola Ejiga to better his strength and conditioning. He usually wakes up around 6 a.m. to get a morning workout in during the week and sometimes on the weekends.
“We work on a lot of explosive work in the gym, making sure I know when I come out of the blocks I have strong steps,” Eubanks said. “Then during practice it’s conditioning, footwork things and sometimes after practice I’ll still work out with him. I usually get two or three workouts in a day. Sometimes I’ll go to the Beaver Dam track in the mornings. We’ll run crazy workouts, like multiple 400s, 200s, 100s.”
Eubanks — who has several second-place and third-place finishes in both the 100 and 200 — said he has a different outlook then most on his times.
“I just view it as never trying to get comfortable,” Eubanks said. “If I get comfortable or think, ‘I’m doing good,’ I’ll trick myself so I won’t start to slack off. … I’m not always hard on myself and I do pat myself on the back when it’s needed. I’ll be like, ‘Ok, that was good, but what’s the next thing we need to do?’ On the next day, I’ll want to go back to the gym or the track. It’s a balance of the two.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.