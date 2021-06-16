TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells combines for five event wins, advance 13 to Whitewater sectional

Cunningham meanwhile thrived in the true distance events, including winning the 1,600. Cunningham raced past Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick by just over 17 seconds with a winning time of 5:23.26. It was a taste of sweet revenge after Chadwick eked out a win in the two-mile over Cunningham (13:02.17) by just four-hundredths of a second.

Along with Cunningham’s runner-up finish, Anchor settled for silver in the high jump as she cleared 5 feet to finish just two inches behind Poynette senior Megan Reddeman.

Not to be outdone, the Wisconsin Dells boys picked up a pair of event wins on their own. Senior Preston Backhaus won the discus with a top throw of 123-3, edging out Viroqua senior Nicholas Schneider by just over a yard.

Meanwhile, Hunter Isaacson forced Schneider to settle for silver in the shot put as the Chiefs sophomore won with a throw of 48 feet, 7 inches, topping the Blackhawk by just over a foot-and-a-half. Coupled with the champions, the Chiefs boys notched two runner-up finishes.

Sophomore Jacob Rogers grabbed silver in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.76 seconds. He later ran the opening leg of the team’s 400 relay, setting the table for senior Matt Hoving, sophomore Patrick Metz and junior Peyton Knapton to take second in 45.93 seconds.