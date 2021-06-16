TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells combines for five event wins, advance 13 to Whitewater sectional

The will be plenty of Columbia blue and white at Whitewater High School on Thursday after the Wisconsin Dells track and field team turned in a solid performance at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 Viroqua regional.
The Chiefs combined for 13 sectional qualifiers, including five event wins, as part of a deep Columbia County contingent that combined for 71 total qualifiers into the penultimate state meet. The Dells boys tallied seven of the team’s qualifiers as they took fifth as a team with 72.5 points, narrowly behind Portage (77.5).
Meanwhile, the Chiefs girls scored 56 points to finish in seventh with a half-dozen sectional qualifiers. The Richland Center boys pulled away for the team title with 148 points, while the Lodi girls tallied 144 points to capture the regional crown.
Helping lead the way for the Chiefs was the duo of junior Hailey Anchor and senior Emily Cunningham as they combined for five top-two finishes, including a trio of individual wins. Anchor continued to shine in the postseason after losing last year to the COVID-19 pandemic as she swept the distance sprints.
Anchor, who took sixth in the 400-meter dash at the Div. 2 state meet as a freshman, pulled away to win the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 0.34 seconds. She continued to keep the throttle down, speeding down the stretch to victory in the 800 with a time of 2:22.71.
Cunningham meanwhile thrived in the true distance events, including winning the 1,600. Cunningham raced past Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick by just over 17 seconds with a winning time of 5:23.26. It was a taste of sweet revenge after Chadwick eked out a win in the two-mile over Cunningham (13:02.17) by just four-hundredths of a second.
Along with Cunningham’s runner-up finish, Anchor settled for silver in the high jump as she cleared 5 feet to finish just two inches behind Poynette senior Megan Reddeman.
Not to be outdone, the Wisconsin Dells boys picked up a pair of event wins on their own. Senior Preston Backhaus won the discus with a top throw of 123-3, edging out Viroqua senior Nicholas Schneider by just over a yard.
Meanwhile, Hunter Isaacson forced Schneider to settle for silver in the shot put as the Chiefs sophomore won with a throw of 48 feet, 7 inches, topping the Blackhawk by just over a foot-and-a-half. Coupled with the champions, the Chiefs boys notched two runner-up finishes.
Sophomore Jacob Rogers grabbed silver in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.76 seconds. He later ran the opening leg of the team’s 400 relay, setting the table for senior Matt Hoving, sophomore Patrick Metz and junior Peyton Knapton to take second in 45.93 seconds.
Senior Nick Sabey added a third-place finish in the mile (5:04.11), while Hoving was fourth in the high jump (5-6) and Backhaus Backhaus also took fourth in the shot put (41-3). The final qualifying spot on the girls side went to Megan Jones as the senior settled for bronze in the 400 as her time of 1:02.61 was just five-hundredths behind Lodi’s Lexi Meek, narrowly missing out on a Chiefs 1-2 finish.