TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells dominates Westfield/Montello quad

The Wisconsin Dells boys and girls track teams both finished first at the Westfield/Montello quad on Tuesday.

The girls finished with 103 points while the boys finished with 84 points.

Hailey Anchor won the 200 meters with a time of 27.2 seconds while teammate Megan Jones took third (28.33). Anchor also won the 400 at 1:01.87 and was followed closely behind by Jones at 1:05.18.

Nick Sabey won the boys’ 3,200 meters at 11:27.78 while Emily Cunningham won the 1,600 (5:40.09) and 3,200 (12:12.28).

The Dells dominated both hurdles events. On the boys side, Jacob Rogers won the 110 meters (17:61) and 300 (48.01) while Alisia Schwark won the girls 110 (17.93) and 300 (56.05).

The boys 4x100 relay team of Avery Palmer, Mikolaj Amaya, Alex Salerno and Carstyn Cook won at 50.71 while the girls 4x400 team of Jones, Schwark, Anchor and Grace Nowak won at 4:35.54. The girls 4x800 team of Jadyn Torkelson, Olivia Platt, Destiny Whitebreast and Tessa Ketelhut won at 11:50.95.

In the shot put, Hunter Isaacson (48 feet, 8.5 inches) and Preston Backhaus (43-3.5) finished in the top two. In the discuss, Backhaus finished second at 108-10 and Isaacson took third at 104-02.