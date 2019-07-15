Dalton Klentz, who graduated from Dodgeland High School this past spring, recently took third in the boys 17-18 year old division of the pole vault at a USA Track & Field Junior Olympics regional meet in Fargo, N.D., qualifying him for the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympics that will take place from July 22-28 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif.
Klentz's cleared 13 feet, 9¼ inches to take third at regionals, which took place from July 4-7. The top five individuals and top five relays in each event qualified for nationals.
Klentz, who took fourth in the boys Division 3 pole vault last month at the WIAA state track and field championships, is currently raising money in order to afford the trip to Sacramento.
