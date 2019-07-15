{{featured_button_text}}
Dalton Klentz

Dalton Klentz is pictured with his medal after taking third in the boys 17-18 year old division of the pole vault at a USA Track and Field Junior Olympics regional meet that took place from July 4-7 in Fargo, N.D. The recent Dodgeland High School graduate qualified for the USATF junior nationals in Sacramento, Calif., with a vault of 13 feet, 9 1/4 inches.

Dalton Klentz, who graduated from Dodgeland High School this past spring, recently took third in the boys 17-18 year old division of the pole vault at a USA Track & Field Junior Olympics regional meet in Fargo, N.D., qualifying him for the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympics that will take place from July 22-28 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif.

Klentz's cleared 13 feet, 9¼ inches to take third at regionals, which took place from July 4-7. The top five individuals and top five relays in each event qualified for nationals.

Klentz, who took fourth in the boys Division 3 pole vault last month at the WIAA state track and field championships, is currently raising money in order to afford the trip to Sacramento.

