TRACK & FIELD: Horicon boys come in 2nd at Randolph/Cambria-Friesland Invite; several from area shine

RANDOLPH — Quantity often times means as much as quality when it comes to scoring points in track and field.
Horicon’s boys team has both this season.
Boosted by their depth, a double-dip of victories by Austin Zamorano — in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters — and first place finishes by the 4x800 relay — Zamorano ran the lead leg in that event as well — plus Logan Powers in the shot put and Isaac Howard in the long jump, the Marshmen took second place (114 points) at Thursday’s Randolph/Cambria-Friesland Invite, trailing only champion Berlin (170), the biggest school at the meet.
Horicon finished well ahead of host R/CF, which came in third with 90 points.
“We’re carrying big numbers this year so we have a lot to pick from, which is awesome,” Horicon coach Amy Rodriguez said. “We’re coming to meets with big goals to get up there in the top three.”
Better yet for Horicon, its numbers aren’t clustered in one or two areas on the roster.
“We’re spread out in a lot of events,” Rodriguez said, “which is good because you don’t get that every year — (sometimes) you only have a couple who are standouts. But we have a few standouts.”
Zamorano stood out the most on this day.
And he was most pleased with his winning time of 5 minutes, 5.85 seconds in the 1,600.
“I didn’t really feel like I was doing that good, but I was only a couple seconds off of my personal record,” he said. “And the wind was a big factor in my face — it felt like it was taking a lot of energy out of me.”
The junior started the meet with fresh legs, joining Gavin Hensley, Logan McDonald and Wyatt Johnson on the 4x800 relay to post a time of 9:46.56, bettering the only other team in that event, Berlin, by almost 35 seconds (10:21.38).
Later came the mile, and then finally the two-mile, an event in which Zamorano said he let off the gas a little en route to finishing in 11:10.32 — still 7 full seconds better than runner-up Chris Mankowski from Berlin (11:17.89).
“I wish I had a little better time in the two-mile,” Zamorano said, “but I have a meet tomorrow so I had to save a little bit of energy for that.
“I had enough to win.”
Yes he did. And his knowing when to push harder and when to pull back some is one of his strongest traits, Rodriguez said.
“He’s a smart runner,” she said. “He knows where he’s at and he knows what he has to do — he knows his competition because he’s already been studying everybody. He’s really grown up and matured as far as knowing his (competition) plus where he’s at.”
“For the mile and the two-mile, we put him in both and then we kind of see how he’s feeling,” she added. “We have three meets this week and he has not said no to running all three of his events. And he can maintain — he’s not hurting; he’s not feeling bad; and he wants to.”
Powers won the shot put with his best toss of the day of 43 feet, 9 inches while Howard took the long jump with his best leap of 20-6, a personal record.
Rounding out top finishers for Horicon, Cayden Reinwald was third in the high jump, clearing 5-4, and Ethan Fraze also took third in the 400-meter dash, finishing in 54.97 seconds.
On the girls side, Horicon took fourth (47 points, narrowly ahead of fifth-place R/CF’s 46 points and sixth-place Fall River’s 43) and was led by freshman Natalie Boehmer’s third-place showing in the long jump (14-½).
And the best for Horicon — for both the boys and the girls — might still be to come.
“Our team is really young,” Rodriguez said. “We have a ton of freshmen — twenty-plus freshmen.”
Zamorano wasn’t the only two-event winner from the area. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Isaac Albrecht also finished first in a pair, taking the 110 high hurdles (17.34 seconds) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.65).
He was particularly pleased with how he did in the latter, posting a season-best time.
“Right before I ran, my coach came up to me and he said, ‘No screwing around this time — lay it out.’ And then I did, I guess,” he said. “There was a kid from Berlin there; I never ran against him before. He looked pretty fast and I was a little worried he might catch up to me.
“I guess he pushed me to run a little faster.”
Also for R/CF, Griffin Hart won the 200-meter dash (25.55 seconds) and the high jump (6-0).
Fall River’s Manny Kingston finished first in the discus (117-1) — by 11 inches over runner-up Ben Schmucki of R/CF (116-2) — and Hustisford’s Dylan Kuehl took the triple jump (43-1) to round out Beaver Dam area winners on the boys side.
From the Portage area, Pardeeville’s Spencer Smith won the 400-meter dash, finishing in 53.77 seconds to edge out Berlin’s Austyn Rodensal (54.55).
“I was really happy I stayed relaxed and I could keep the lead the whole time,” Smith said. “My first 100 was really fast, and it was good that I could hold onto that.
“I try to go out as hard as I can and then kind of coast it in for the next 200 and then give it all I got for the last 100.”
Giving it all he had as the anchor in the 4x400 relay wasn’t quite enough, though, as Pardeeville took second (3:44.40) to Berlin (3:42.34) in that one.
But it was still a good effort by Smith and Pardeeville in the meet’s final event.
“Handoffs were way better than last time,” Smith said, adding of trying to gain ground on Berlin in that final leg that “having somebody to chase is so great. You want to win, but it’s great to have faster PRs — it helps you push forward.”
On the girls side, Berlin easily took home the team title, finishing with 228 points to double up second-place Madison Abundant Life/Country Day/St. Ambrose Academy (104).
Hustisford took third with 56 points while Pardeeville came in last in the eight-team field with 28 points.
Beaver Dam area winners included R/CF’s Savannah Duckett in the 100-meter dash (13.77 seconds), Hustisford’s Ari Hildebrandt in the 400 (1:03.89) and Fall River’s Helena Nashold in the triple jump (31-2).
Duckett and Fall River’s Jordan Salzman also finished in a three-way tie for first in the high jump along with Berlin’s Abby Sonnentag, all clearing 4-4.
Husty’s Kayla Millikin took second in the 200 (29.31 seconds) and Kelsey Ewert was second in the 100 hurdles (19.28).
The best individual showing for the Pardeeville girls came in the 400 as Aubrey Maass took third in 1:06.19.
