TRACK & FIELD: Horicon boys come in 2nd at Randolph/Cambria-Friesland Invite; several from area shine

And he was most pleased with his winning time of 5 minutes, 5.85 seconds in the 1,600.

“I didn’t really feel like I was doing that good, but I was only a couple seconds off of my personal record,” he said. “And the wind was a big factor in my face — it felt like it was taking a lot of energy out of me.”

The junior started the meet with fresh legs, joining Gavin Hensley, Logan McDonald and Wyatt Johnson on the 4x800 relay to post a time of 9:46.56, bettering the only other team in that event, Berlin, by almost 35 seconds (10:21.38).

Later came the mile, and then finally the two-mile, an event in which Zamorano said he let off the gas a little en route to finishing in 11:10.32 — still 7 full seconds better than runner-up Chris Mankowski from Berlin (11:17.89).

“I wish I had a little better time in the two-mile,” Zamorano said, “but I have a meet tomorrow so I had to save a little bit of energy for that.

“I had enough to win.”

Yes he did. And his knowing when to push harder and when to pull back some is one of his strongest traits, Rodriguez said.