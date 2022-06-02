What area returnees, newcomers and events to follow at the WIAA state track and field championships

After shifting to a three-day format in its first installment after the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA state track and field championships transition back to its annual two-day affair this Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse.

The state’s best across all three divisions will descend on Veterans Memorial Stadium in pursuit of gold and glory, and area competitors will have plenty of chances to head to the medal stand.

Here is a closer look at some of the top athletes, events, and newcomers to watch across all three divisions.

Boys

Division 1

Top athlete to watch: Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke

Yanke made his state debut last season and more than held his own in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, including a ninth-place finish in the latter.

After narrowly missing the podium last season, Yanke is in position to bring home hardware in both events this spring. Yanke is seeded fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.55 seconds, joining the pair of runners who finished ahead of him at the Division 1 Baraboo sectional — Waunakee’s Drew Regnier and Madison East’s Manjot Singh — in the top five.

Singh is also just ahead of Yanke in the 110 hurdles as the Beavers senior is seeded sixth with a time of 15 seconds flat. Along with the pair of hurdle events, Yanke also qualified in the pole vault, but he’ll have some major catching up to do there as he’s seeded 16th with a top height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

Should he medal in either event, Yanke will be the first Reedsburg medalist since Jacob Dregney and Nick Crary took sixth respectively in the 110 hurdles and triple jump at the 2019 state championship.

First-timer to watch: Sauk Prairie senior Damien Wright-Rodriguez

The Eagles sprinter should factor into the push for the podium in the 100-meter dash as he’s seeded fifth with a time of 10.88 seconds. Wright-Rodriguez is also seeded 23rd in the 200 (23.36 seconds). Should he make the podium in either event, he’ll be the Eagles’ first medalist since James Bockhop took fourth in the 110 hurdles in 2018.

Along with Wright-Rodriguez, Baraboo senior Owen Nowak will make his state debut in the discus. The Rib Lake transfer is seeded 15th with a throw of 149-0 and within range of the podium. If he can move up the leaderboard, Nowak would be a second straight medalist for the Thunderbirds after Jake Schaefer took third in the discus and sixth in the shot put last year.

Events to watch: 100 and 200-meter dashes

There may not be a more competitive pair of events on the weekend than the pair of sprints. In both cases, the top-10 competitors are separated by just three-tenths of a second, which should make for some heated prelims, and even more competitive finals on Saturday.

Division 2

Top athlete to watch: Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth

The state stage is nothing new to Heyroth, who reached the podium as just a freshman. His second act got put on hold due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 tournament and he made up for it by nearly single-handedly leading the Blue Devils to a share of the boys team title.

The Wisconsin commit’s final act looks incredibly promising just from the performance sheet as he’s seeded in the top four in four individual events. Heyroth enters with the fastest qualifying time in the 110 hurdles at 14.42 seconds and isn’t far off in the 300 hurdles with a second-best time of 40.07 seconds.

Along with the hurdles, he’s seeded second in the long jump (22 feet, 9¾ inches) and fourth in the triple jump (44-5½).

As one of just four individual qualifiers for the Blue Devils, Heyroth will again need to play a big role if they hope to repeat as team champs, but if history is any indicator, he’s more than capable.

Others high seeds to follow

Portage junior Hunter Francis is seeded just under a foot behind Heyroth in the long jump as he enters fifth (21-10¼); Mauston junior Eli Boppart is seventh in the 1,600 (4:26.42); Lodi senior Parker Heintz is eighth in the 800 (2:00.75); Portage junior Wyatt Amend is seeded eighth in the pole vault (13-0); and Westfield junior Tommy Huff is eighth in the high jump (6-2).

First-timer to watch: Waupun junior Jacob Abel

Abel is the lone competitor for the Warriors this weekend but that doesn’t mean he is unable to make some noise. The junior qualified in both horizontal jumps and is sniffing the podium in both events.

He’s seeded eighth in the long jump with a leap of 21-4¾, well within striking distance of Francis. Abel is also seeded eighth in the triple jump, with his mark of 43-4½ within six inches of sixth place.

A return to Waupun with hardware in either would go a long way in setting the table for Abel next season.

Events to watch: 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs

Neither the mile nor two-mile appear all that crowded at the top, but that’s what makes both so intriguing heading into the weekend. After torching the Division 3 field at last fall’s state cross country championships, Valders senior Shane Griepentrog could break a pair of eight-year state records.

Griepentrog’s time of 4:15.23 in the mile is just under four seconds off the record run of 4:11.65 set by McDonell Central’s Nick Zander back in 2014. The Vikings standout (9:15.39) is also within eight seconds of the 3,200 record time of 9:07.62 set by Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran’s Darin Lau. Either falling this weekend would surely draw massive roars from the UW-La Crosse crowd.

Division 3

Top athlete to watch: Horicon senior Austin Zamorano

Zamorano will round out a Triple Crown final campaign when he hits the Veterans Memorial Stadium track this weekend. The Marshmen senior ended both his cross country and wrestling seasons on the state stage and track will be no different as he qualified in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

Zamorano has a strong chance at adding to his medal collection as well, namely in the mile where his time of 4:32.65 has him seeded fourth and within two seconds of top-seeded Rhett Reuter of Darlington. He’ll have some more work to do in the 3,200 where he enters seeded ninth (10:08.94).

Others high seeds to follow

Coming off a fourth-place finish in the high jump last season, New Lisbon junior Nikita Shankle enters this weekend seeded third with a top leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Fall River junior Manny Kingston is seeded fifth in the discus with a top throw of 149-3; Pardeeville senior Devin Seth is one spot off the podium in the long jump seeded sixth (20-5½).

First-timer to watch: Dodgeland sophomore Michael Milfred

The Trojans bring a pair of first-timers to state, but it’s Milfred who truly has a chance to make some noise. In arguably the tightest field in the entire two-day weekend, the 100-meter dash, Milfred is seeded ninth with a time of 11.30 seconds.

It’s not far off top-seeded Stephen Munson of North Crawford (:11.13) or No. 16 seed Aidan Gage of River Ridge (:11.46) as just over 0.33 seconds separates the entire event.

Event to watch: Long jump

Similar to the 100, the long jump features a jam-packed group at the top of the performance sheet. Munson again is the top seed (21-½) but just over four inches separate the top six.

Girls

Division 1

Top athlete to watch: Baraboo senior Seneca Funmaker

The T-Birds girls throwers have thrived at the state meet in recent years, most notably Josie Schaefer winning the 2017 discus.

Funmaker will get the chance to add her name to that list of medalists after qualifying in the discus in her final season. The senior is positioned strongly as she enters seeded sixth with a top throw of 122 feet, 10 inches, but she’ll have some work to do.

The next three seeded throwers are all within two feet and the slightest error could be costly. Should she make the podium, Funmaker would be the fourth Baraboo thrower to medal in the event in the last eight seasons, joining Schaefer (2014-17), Kelsey Judge (2017) and Alexis Johnson (2019).

First-timer to watch: Reedsburg senior Halle Hahn

Hahn took a massive leap forward last season qualifying for sectionals and narrowly missing out on a state berth in the triple jump by two places. The Beavers senior got over that hump this year punching her ticket in that very same event.

Hahn is seeded off the podium with her jump of 35-6½ from sectionals placing her 13th, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Sixth-seeded Cirena Taylor-Marquardt of Green Bay Preble is within 10 inches and No. 4 seed Brenna Lehrke of D.C. Everest is within a foot, so don’t count Hahn out.

Along with Hahn, Reedsburg juniors Hailey Campbell and Sykora Stanek will have some work to do in order to reach the podium in the long jump. Campbell is seeded 16th (16-11¼) and Stanek is 18th (16-10¾), both within a foot of the medal stand. Beavers senior Taylor Poulton is seeded 19th in the 100 (12.86 seconds) and the Reedsburg 400 relay is seeded 22nd (:51.01). Beaver Dam junior Kylie Wittnebel is seeded 12th in the shot put (36-11¾), while Golden Beavers sophomore Mila Westra is 15th in the 800 (2:21.59) and 17th in the pole vault (10-4).

Events to watch: 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes

The sprints not only feature fast times, but one individual looking to pull off a rare feat. Chippewa Falls junior Brooklyn Sandvig won the 400 last season but was denied gold in the 100 and 200, settling for bronze in both. The Cardinals standout is the top seed in both the 200 (:24.57) and 400 (:55.27), while her pursuit of sprint perfection could come down to a head-to-head match-up with Whitefish Bay’s Lola Kolawole. The Blue Dukes junior is seeded first in the 100 at :12.01, just two thousandths ahead of Sandvig.

Division 2

Top athlete to watch: Mauston junior Brie Eckerman

Eckerman made quite the splash in her state debut last season, taking home a pair of medals in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

The Golden Eagles junior looks poised to bring home more hardware this season as she enters with the top seed in both events this weekend, including a time of 15.45 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 46.19 seconds in the 300. She’ll have a familiar foe to try and get past in both events as Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Quinn Wenthe is right behind her as the second seed in both.

Should Eckerman come out on top in either event, she would become the Golden Eagles’ third individual champion, joining Julie Hug and Cindy Menard, who won the Class B 800 and high jump, respectively, in 1988.

Others high seeds to follow

Lodi junior Lily Strong is seeded second in the 100 with a time of 12.22 seconds; Columbus senior Macy Woodward is seeded third in the high jump with a top leap of 5 feet, 4 inches; Waupun freshman Lydia Aalsma (:58.56) and Wisconsin Dells senior Hailey Anchor (:59.23) are seeded fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400; Lodi senior Ella Puls is seeded fifth in the shot put (38-11¼); the Waupun 1,600 relay team is seeded fourth (4:08.20), and Lodi senior Caitlin Skellenger (36-6¾) and sophomore Sammy Nyffenegger (35-6) are seeded seventh and eighth in the triple jump.

First-timers to watch: Waupun freshmen Lydia Aalsma and Leanah Schlatter

The Warriors tandem are both on the big stage individually and as part of the Warriors' 1,600 relay that is shooting for a place on the podium. Aalsma is one of just two underclassmen seeded in the top nine in the 400 while Schlatter, who is ninth in the 300 hurdles (47.47 seconds) is one of four underclassmen in the top nine in her event.

Podium finishes by both individually, and as part of the relay, would help go a long way in setting the table for the Warriors looking ahead to the next three years.

Events to watch: 1,600 and 3,200 relays

The top two teams last season were Freedom and Shorewood, with the former ultimately pulling away for the team title by seven points. The Irish and Greyhounds should be considered among the favorites in the team race again this season, and with both sides seeded in the top three of both relays, whoever gets the upper hand in both could sway the title picture in their favor.

Division 3

Top athlete to watch: Dodgeland senior Miranda Firari

Firari got a taste of state gold three years ago as she won the pole vault in her debut. An individual title eluded her last season, albeit in the form of two podium finishes in the 100 and pole vault. The Trojans senior is in prime position to stand atop the medal stand once again this weekend as she’s seeded in the top two in three individual events, coupled with a top seed on the Dodgeland 1,600 relay.

The Grand Valley State commit will go head-to-head with Deerfield’s Steffi Siewert in the 100 and 200. Firari has the top seed in the 200 (25.72 seconds), while the Demons junior is narrowly ahead in the 100 by 0.13 seconds.

In the pole vault, Firari must try to outduel Spencer’s Leah Zastrow. The Rockets senior finished runner-up in the event last year and has the top seed at 11 feet, 6 inches, a half-foot higher than Firari. She’ll close her high school career anchoring the Trojans’ 1,600 relay, which has the top time at 4:09.01.

Firari can join some elite company should she capture gold individually, joining Megan Rennhack and Christy Mortenson as the only other multi-time state champions in program history. Dodgeland’s relay can also etch their name in the record books as the Trojans’ first relay champion.

Others high seeds to follow

Dodgeland sophomore Ava Raasch is seeded third in the 800 (2:19.71), while senior Adrianne Bader is sixth in the shot put (114 feet, 8 inches) and junior Sayrah Benzing enters the 400 in 10th (1:01.42); Royall sophomore Marah Gruen is seeded 11th in the 3,200 (11:53.36) and 12th in the long jump (15 feet, 10½ inches); and Rio junior Emily Loging in seeded 11th in the triple jump (34-2).

First-timer to watch: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland junior Jorey Buwalda

After helping lead the Randolph girls basketball program to its first state championship, Buwalda hit the track for the first time this spring and found more success qualifying in the shot put. She’ll have the opportunity to add another medal to her trophy case as she’s seeded eighth with a top throw of 36-4½, potentially setting the table for even more next year.

Events to watch: 400 and 800 relays

Both sprint relays feature a funnel of teams at the top, with many featured in both events. Lancaster has the top seed in both but there’s little wiggle room for the Flying Arrows as the next nine teams in the 400 relay are all within a second, while a second separates the top six in the 800 relay.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.