'True spirit of the game' on display Wednesday night at Beaver Dam High School

The White team led throughout but the game was close the whole way. And in the end, the Green team had the ball in the final seconds with a chance to force overtime.

“No matter what side you were cheering for — what side your own kid was on — I think everybody in the gym was cheering for that score to tie at the end,” Gehring said. “That’s what makes it awesome.”

It didn’t end up happening, and the White team held on for the 32-30 win.

But no one on the losing side was sad — not then, or at any point during the game.

No one was sad Wednesday, period.

But there certainly was plenty of emotion.

All kinds of different celebrations and happy antics, starting with the starting line-ups and continuing throughout the game — after steals, rebounds, assists and, of course, made baskets.

“It’s genuine excitement. It’s not showboating,” Gehring said. “It’s the same emotion you’d see if someone hit a big shot in a championship game — but this is just for playing the game.

“It keeps things in perspective, I think, for everyone in the gym.”