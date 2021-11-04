'True spirit of the game' on display Wednesday night at Beaver Dam High School

Score was, in fact, kept during Wednesday night’s Second Annual Beaver Dam Unified “Sekel Scrimmage,” with the contest even going right down to the wire.
But the outcome was mostly an afterthought.
The event itself, put on for students at Beaver Dam High School with special needs, was bigger than who won and who lost — it was about, well, just being kids.
“Everybody walks out feeling the true spirit of the game,” Beaver Dam High School athletic director Melissa Gehring said, “and I think that’s why I really love this event.”
The event was created in 2019 in honor of former Beaver Dam High School special education teacher Meg Sekel, who taught for 32 years and according to the program for Wednesday night’s event was a “true champion for her students both in school and in life.” She passed away in May, 2019, of breast cancer.
The foundation for this annual scrimmage was poured after Gehring and Michayla Swanson, who at the time taught adaptive physical education — phy-ed class for students who have emotional, cognitive or physical challenges — at BDHS, attended a Special Olympics session in Wisconsin Dells in the summer of 2019 that Gehring said was “about how you can get Special Olympics involved in your school.”
“They brought up the Unified program. On the way home, we just brainstormed the heck out of how we could make it happen. And the Sekel Scrimmage was born,” Gehring added.
According to the Special Olympics, the goal of the Unified Champion Schools program is to use sports as the foundation to “equip young people with tools and training to create sports, classroom and school climates of acceptance. These are school climates where students with disabilities feel welcome and are routinely included in, and feel a part of, all activities, opportunities and functions.”
The stated goal continues: “The program is designed to be woven into the fabric of the school, enhancing current efforts and providing rich opportunities that lead to meaningful change in creating a socially inclusive school that supports and engages all learners.”
At the time of the first Sekel Scrimmage, on Oct. 29, 2019, BDHS was in the early stages of adding other unified sporting events to offer students. But the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020 and a lot got put on hold, even postponing the second scrimmage from last fall to this fall.
There was no postponing it this time around. And smiles were plentiful.
Special education students and non-special ed students were mixed together on two separate teams — Green and White — and played in front of a crowd of 100 or so friends, family, school staff members and other members of the community.
The atmosphere was the same as it would be for a varsity basketball game, with the band playing during pre-game warm-ups, the National Anthem observed and starting line-ups announced.
The White team led throughout but the game was close the whole way. And in the end, the Green team had the ball in the final seconds with a chance to force overtime.
“No matter what side you were cheering for — what side your own kid was on — I think everybody in the gym was cheering for that score to tie at the end,” Gehring said. “That’s what makes it awesome.”
It didn’t end up happening, and the White team held on for the 32-30 win.
But no one on the losing side was sad — not then, or at any point during the game.
No one was sad Wednesday, period.
But there certainly was plenty of emotion.
All kinds of different celebrations and happy antics, starting with the starting line-ups and continuing throughout the game — after steals, rebounds, assists and, of course, made baskets.
“It’s genuine excitement. It’s not showboating,” Gehring said. “It’s the same emotion you’d see if someone hit a big shot in a championship game — but this is just for playing the game.
“It keeps things in perspective, I think, for everyone in the gym.”
It’s also one of the things Sekel would have loved most about the event if she were still here to take part.
“‘Love it! I miss everyone so much!’” was the last text some colleagues received from Meg in response to a silly selfie when she was courageously battling cancer,” the program for Wednesday’s event read. “We whole-heartedly believe she would send the same response to this event and the idea of BDHS being a Unified Champion School.”
Gehring reiterated that sentiment following the scrimmage.
“I hope someday, and I think a lot of us would say the same thing — I hope someday that my name is associated with something so positive and happy as this event,” Gehring said.
“I don’t think there’s any better way we can honor what she did and the time she put into our kids. It’s pretty awesome.”
Photos: Beaver Dam High School held its 2nd Annual "Sekel Scrimmage" for special-ed students Wednesday
Sekel Scrimmage Group Photo 2021
Melissa Gehring, Lupita Garcia-Coronado, Cory Hagen
Sekel Scrimmage Game Program Front Cover
Sekel Scrimmage Game Program Pg. 2
Sekel Scrimmage Game Program Pg. 3
Sekel Scrimmage Game Program Back Cover
Megan Crum
Maddisyn Horstmann, Leila Ashley, Tim Slayton, Cory Hagen
Steele Albright
Tim Ladron
Leila Ashley, Cory Hagen
Leila Ashley, Cory Hagen
Lupita Garcia-Coronado
Melissa Gehring, Nate Wilke, Logan Juneau
Alan Delgado Perez
Jayden Crane
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.