UPDATE* Coronavirus impacting local girls basketball, boys basketball teams

Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

The live television broadcast of the state tournament will be available.

Beaver Dam High School Athletic Director Melissa Gehring said this morning was spent figuring out who from the girls basketball team would be included in the list of 22 personnel allowed as well as organizing who would get the 88 tickets — which amount to four tickets per the 22 different people on the list.

The news from the WIAA came 10-15 minutes before the school's scheduled pep rally for the team, which went on as normal and then the team departed for Ashwaubenon.

Gehring said confusion and sadness were the prevalent initial reactions among the team, but that the girls really didn't have much time to dwell on it because of the pep rally and then departure.

"What I told them this morning is it’s very similar to when they went to Florida. It was pretty much their families around and everyone was glued to the livestreams and the radio," Gehring said, referencing when Beaver Dam played in the nationally acclaimed Naples Holiday Shootout at the end of December, 2018, and went up against two of the top 25 teams in the country, including the eventual No. 1 team.