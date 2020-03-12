UPDATE* Coronavirus impacting local girls basketball, boys basketball teams

There will be no fan buses for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state basketball tournaments this weekend and next and the games will be played in front of mostly empty arenas and gymnasiums.
As the coronavirus pandemic in the United States worsens, the WIAA decided to limit the scope of its girls basketball state tournament and is deferring to local municipalities and school districts about how its boys basketball sectional tournaments will be conducted.
The girls basketball state tournament began today with the Division 3 and Division 4 semifinals at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenoon.
Boys basketball sectional semifinals are tonight and championship games are Saturday.
The Beaver Dam girls basketball team is scheduled to play Pewaukee in the Division 2 state semifinals Friday afternoon, with tip-off scheduled for approximately 3 p.m.
Area boys basketball teams in the sectional semifinals are Columbus, Hustisford, Markesan, Randolph, Waupun and Wisconsin Dells.
Columbus and Waupun are scheduled to play in a Division 3 game tonight at 7 p.m. at Beaver Dam High School; Markesan plays Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 4 semifinal at 7 p.m. at Oconomowoc High School; Hustisford plays Sheboygan Lutheran in a Division 5 semifinal at Oshkosh West High School; and Randolph plays Monticello in a Division 5 semifinal at Edgewood High School in Madison.
In Baraboo tonight, Wisconsin Dells is scheduled to play in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game against Altoona. That game will be streamed on the NFHS Network. The cost to view the game is a monthly subscription of $10.99, but you can cancel any time after and will have access for the remainder of the month.
The WIAA said in a release that restrictions include the boys basketball sectional semifinal and final games, the state girls basketball tournament, and the state boys basketball tournament.
The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue.
“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The policy limits attendance at the state tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-point challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed.
Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and board of control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted.
Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.
The live television broadcast of the state tournament will be available.
Beaver Dam High School Athletic Director Melissa Gehring said this morning was spent figuring out who from the girls basketball team would be included in the list of 22 personnel allowed as well as organizing who would get the 88 tickets — which amount to four tickets per the 22 different people on the list.
The news from the WIAA came 10-15 minutes before the school's scheduled pep rally for the team, which went on as normal and then the team departed for Ashwaubenon.
Gehring said confusion and sadness were the prevalent initial reactions among the team, but that the girls really didn't have much time to dwell on it because of the pep rally and then departure.
"What I told them this morning is it’s very similar to when they went to Florida. It was pretty much their families around and everyone was glued to the livestreams and the radio," Gehring said, referencing when Beaver Dam played in the nationally acclaimed Naples Holiday Shootout at the end of December, 2018, and went up against two of the top 25 teams in the country, including the eventual No. 1 team.
"(Coach) Tim (Chase) kind of refocused them," Gehring added of Chase getting everyone on the same page and prepared to play for a fourth straight state championship, which would be a state record, under such unusual circumstances.
Tickets for the girls and boys state basketball tournaments, except the party of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. It may take up to two weeks for ticket holders to get a refund.
Any tickets purchased at school for the state girls basketball tournament will we be refunded by the school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.
As far as the boys game tonight at Beaver Dam High School, Gehring said the school is following the same protocol the WIAA has in place for its state tournaments. The same number of personnel and tickets — 22 and 88 — will be given for both Columbus and Waupun.
Gehring said a good chunk of the morning was spent communicating with both schools so that everyone was on the same page, and also compiling the list of personnel and tickets for both teams.
There are separate meetings going on at Beaver Dam High School about how to proceed academically, but Gehring said from the athletic department's end of things what took place today was figuring out how to make the WIAA's "parameters a reality."
A livestream of the Randolph vs. Monticello game will be available online at https://www.edgewoodcrusadersathletics.com/.
(This story will be updated as more information becomes available)