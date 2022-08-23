10 area high school girls volleyball players to know this fall

The greater Madison area has exploded with some premier volleyball teams over the course of the last decade.

The likes of Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg have qualified for the WIAA state tournament in the last two years, respectively, while others like Randolph have made deep postseason runs.

Top-flight players continue to span the region and the 2022 season is no different.

Here are 10 players to know.

Kylie Wittnebel

School: Beaver Dam

Grade: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

Things to know: Wittnebel played a major role for the Golden Beavers last season, earning second-team All-Badger East honors. The 6-foot middle hitter posed a problem at the net for opposing offenses and is one of eight returning seniors this season looking to improve on last year’s 10-23 record. For Wittnebel, who likes to bake in her spare time, it’s a positive attitude at practice each day that pushes her. “Coming to practice every day with the mindset that I’m there to get better and that I need to push myself, as well as my teammates, even when it is difficult,” she said.

Quotable: “You definitely won't get bored watching Kylie play, as she always has her head in the game and keeps the energy high both on and off the court,” first-year coach Annie Frankovis said.

Natalie Boehmer

School: Horicon

Grade: Junior

Position: Setter, right side hitter

Things to know: Boehmer did a little bit of everything for the Marshladies in her first varsity season last fall. The 5-foot-9 setter had a team-high 366 assists to earn first-team All-Trailways East honors; however, she did more than just set up her teammates. Natalie, daughter of coach Tara Boehmer, also led the Marshladies with 61 aces while adding a second-best 191 digs and 32 blocks, as well as 77 kills.

Quotable: “Natalie is an exceptional player that plays strong from start to finish,” coach Tara Boehmer said. “She's a smart volleyball player, she knows where to place the ball at key moments, and she understands the game very well. She is well respected by her teammates and coaches. Her hard work, dedication, and passion for the game is evident every time she steps on the court."

Anna Kudick

School: Mauston

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

Things to know: A four-year varsity player, Kudick takes over as the lead attacking threat for the Golden Eagles. The first-team all-South Central Conference selection finished second on the team with 163 kills and a .323 kill percentage last fall. Those numbers should increase this year and continue to give opponents fits with her left-handed swing. Kudick also added 57 aces, 127 digs and 15 blocks to help the Golden Eagles capture a third consecutive league title last year.

Quotable: “Anna is an amazingly well-rounded player. She is always working hard to improve her technical skills and is a great communicator,” coach Rachel Oldenburg said. “She is a 4-year varsity returner and we are expecting nothing less than her highest level of play yet. A true force to be reckoned with."

Rylea Alvin

School: Randolph

Grade: Junior

Position: Middle blocker, right side hitter

Things to know: Alvin got off to a strong start last year before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the 13th match of the season. Even after being sidelined much of the season, Alvin earned honorable mention All-Trailways East honors for the second straight year and is ready to reintroduce herself this fall. The 6-2 middle blocker/right side hitter totaled 64 kills, 33 blocks and 23 aces in her limited action and is already back on the court having played this summer nine months after surgery, according to coach Jeff Kohlbeck.

Quotable: “Rylea is one of the hardest workers I’ve coached,” Kohlbeck said. “If she wouldn’t have been hurt last year, she had a very good chance of being our conference MVP and an all-state player.”

Carizma Muth

School: Randolph

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside/right side hitter

Things to know: A first-team WVCA Division 3 all-state and All-Trailways East selection, Muth was the leader of the Rockets’ balanced attack last season. The 5-foot-11 outside/right side hitter racked up a team-best 421 kills with a team-best .360 hitting percentage. The four-year starter for Kohlbeck was also lethal from the service line with a team-best 93 aces, while adding a second-best 278 digs to go along with 32 blocks.

Quotable: “She has always been a very powerful hitter, but the last two years she has developed her all around game,” Kohlbeck said. “She is very good in the back row and one of our best servers. I look forward to a dominant senior year from her.”

Emily Loging

School: Rio

Grade: Senior

Position: Opposite side hitter

Things to know: The Vikings program has truly turned things around the last half-decade and Loging has been a focal point in that 180-degree shift. The three-time All-Trailways West selection led the Vikings with 232 kills and 36 blocks last season to garner first-team all-league honors. The 5-foot-11 opposite side hitter, who is ambidextrous according to coach JC Madorin, is known for more than just her offense, however. Loging was second on the team in aces last season with 48 while finishing with a third-best 189 digs.

Quotable: “Emily has been a phenomenal player for our program and has really helped change our culture,” Madorin said. “Being a three-year all-conference player shows her ability, and she comes back to continue improving and push herself and our team to go further."

Anni Braund

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

Things to know: Braund provided a strong second attacking option last season to earn second-team All-Badger West and honorable mention WVCA Division 2 all-state honors. That load will be much bigger this season for the 5-foot-10 outside hitter. Braund looks more than up to the task after notching 201 kills last season, good for second-best on the Eagles, along with a .404 kill percentage. However, Braund can do more than just hit, as she added 74 service aces to go along with 282 digs and 29 blocks.

Quotable: "Annika has just blossomed into this outstanding player,” coach Amy Schlimgen said. “She was great last year, but this year, she is even stronger than ever and such a smart, versatile player. She can take almost any ball and better it — exactly what we want out of all of our players. She will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Maggie Hartwig

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

Things to know: Like Braund, Hartwig’s role in the Eagles' attack will increase this season following the departure of Illinois State commit Aida Shadewald. The first-team All-Badger West and honorable mention WVCA Division 2 all-state selection added 196 kills while leading the Eagles with a .355 hitting percentage. The 6-foot-1 middle blocker was an even bigger threat at the net as the only Sauk Prairie player to break the century mark in blocks with a team-high 103. Hartwig recently verbally committed to play college basketball at Evansville.

Quotable: “Maggie is not only an incredibly strong middle hitter, but she is also a very positive force for this 2022 Eagles team,” Schlimgen said. “Even though she will be playing college basketball, she is definitely one of the very best middle hitters in the state. She brings outstanding energy to practices and matches and amazes us all with her athletic talent on a daily basis.”

Kaitlyn Vander Werff

School: Waupun CWC

Grade: Senior

Position: Setter

Things to know: The reigning co-Trailways East player of the year and a first-team WVCA Division 4 all-state selection in 2021, Vander Werff returns this fall to help lead the Crusaders back to the top of the league. She led the Trailways East in assists last season with 744, over 300 more than the next best setter. Vander Werff also led the league with 89 aces while adding 235 digs and 88 kills.

Quotable: “She is the epitome of what a coach is looking for in a setter and leader,” coach Dan TenNapel said. “On the court she is a terrific server, defender and sets the fastest offense that we see all year with amazing precision. Off the court she has shown incredible commitment, fantastic leadership and a servant heart to all of her teammates.”

Bryn Janke

School: Wisconsin Dells

Grade: Junior

Position: Setter

Things to know: Even as a sophomore, Janke did it all for the Chiefs last season to earn first-team All-South Central Conference honors. She’ll once again anchor a Wisconsin Dells team looking to reclaim its conference supremacy from four years ago. The Ohio University commit will play a big part in that after leading the Chiefs in all but two categories last season. She tallied a team-high 551 assists as well as 102 aces and 189 kills with a .378 hitting percentage. Janke, who has two different colored eyes and also rides horses competitively, was second in digs (260) and blocks (41).

Quotable: “I have truly loved watching her grow and mature as a young lady and player on and off the court,” coach Tami Janke, Bryn’s mom, said. “I am super excited to have her playing for me for two seasons yet.”