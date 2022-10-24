3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school volleyball from regionals

A pair of area teams have their eyes set on reaching next week's WIAA state tournament in Ashwaubenon and advanced with regional championships to add to their trophy cases.

Top-seeded Sauk Prairie (38-3), which will host second-seeded Kewaskum (34-3) in Thursday's Division 2 sectional semifinal, is one of those area teams.

“Kewaskum has really stepped up their game,” Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said. “They are solid. Every player is good. They’re great athletes. They don’t give up. They are just tenacious. That’s going to be a big challenge Thursday night.”

It could be a state-caliber match with the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association ranking Sauk Prairie second and Kewaskum fourth. The winner will play another ranked opponent in the sectional final between top-seeded Edgewood (ranked ninth) and third-seeded McFarland (eighth).

“In the 28 years I’ve been coaching that we’ve reached the No. 1 ranking, we’ve never performed when we needed to in a big game and didn’t finish as high as we were supposed to,” Schlimgen said. “I ignore them at this point and I love being the underdog instead of having a big target on your back.”

What she couldn’t ignore was a very talented Ripon team the Eagles swept 25-21, 25-16, 25-23. Schlimgen said Ripon outside hitter Maleigha Kovalaske was tough to defend.

“She really improved from last year,” Schlimgen said. “Then they start to set her extremely fast and low when she was hitting on the outside. Not too many teams would be able to stop that. We did stop her a few times. We set up a schedule, so we’re playing teams that run stuff like that. I’m constantly, probably every day, talking about fast-tempo offense.

"We’ve seen it and we have to play against our own hitters to defend against that. That could’ve been deadly and she was on last night.”

Confidence rocketing up

Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck schedules tough nonconference tournaments for the Rockets so they can be in the position they’re in now: a chance for a trip to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.

“I knew it was going to be a very tough sectional,” he said. “Our whole playoffs have been tough with the Laconia game and St. Mary Springs is a very good team, too. That’s why we schedule those tough nonconference games. It gets us ready for this point of the season. We’ve seen things we probably won’t see in the playoffs.”

The top-seeded Rockets defeated third-seeded Laconia 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20. Kohlbeck said the Rockets “didn’t play a great game by any means,” but it was that third set for the Rockets that he thought his team fought back after losing all the momentum they had gained.

“They’re offensive game has really improved and, defensively, they’re really scrappy,” Kohlbeck said of the Spartans. “I knew coming in it was probably going to be one of our tougher matches in the postseason. … They gave us everything we could handle and I’m happy we got out of there with a win, obviously.”

The Rockets — ranked third in Division 3 — meet top-seeded Waterloo, which received votes in the coaches poll, in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday in Horicon. The winner of that game will travel to New Glarus for the sectional finals against either top-seeded Brodhead — ranked fifth in Division 3 — or second-seeded Mineral Point.

“The girls are very confident,” Kohlbeck said. “Waterloo is a team we know a lot about. We’ve seen them play quite a bit, obviously we played them last year in the regional championship. Both teams are vastly different from last year, but we’re a confident team right now and I think a lot of that is because of who we played in our nonconference schedule.”

Happy with effort given

Horicon did not advance to this week's sectionals but had its best season in over a decade. It finished 27-9, winning the Trailways East Conference title and reached a WIAA Division 3 regional championship.

“Oftentimes, I think we are underestimated at just how talented we are,” Horicon coach Tara Boehmer said. “This year, for the first time in 18 years, we are conference champs and this by far is what stands out the most for our girls.”

Seeded second, the Marshladies lost to top-seeded Waterloo 19-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14, 15-10. Boehmer said it was the first regional championship Horicon played in since 2009.

Boehmer said while it was a great match to finish the season on, it was simple errors in key moments that led to the loss. Their serving percentage went down and “you just can’t have that when trying to win a match. Putting the ball into play is crucial,” she said.

“What stood out the most during the Waterloo game is that our girls did a good job placing the ball and making Waterloo move," Boehmer said. "They fought hard to learn and adjust to Waterloo’s strong outside hitter. They never gave up on each other and worked hard every point.”