8 things to know about the WIAA girls and boys volleyball tournaments

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team has the highest seed among area teams as the Eagles pursue the Division 2 title at this week’s WIAA state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Randolph will seek the top spot in Division 3 and Wonewoc-Center in Division 4 at the 59th boys volleyball state tournament and the 50th girls volleyball state tournament set for Thursday through Saturday.

Middleton, meanwhile, has qualified its boys and girls teams.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

Tickets cost $11 per session at the gate or $13 if purchased online. To order tickets online, go to: www.wiaawi.org/Tickets#4269711-volleyball.

Fifty-eight schools offered boys volleyball, with the eight finalists playing in one division. There were 471 programs that offered girls volleyball. Four division champions will be crowned.

The finals Saturday are scheduled to be on Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra and streamed live on the Bally Sports app with registration and digitally on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus through a subscription at ballysportsplus.com.

Quarterfinals and semifinals will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network with a subscription.

The schedule

The boys tournament kicks off the event with two quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Thursday on the two courts: Third-seeded Wauwatosa East (30-7) vs. No. 6 Appleton North (28-5) and No. 2 Hartland Arrowhead (32-9) vs. No. 7 Union Grove (25-6).

The other two quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday will have fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (30-10) meeting No. 5 Middleton (25-9) and top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (34-2) playing No. 8 Franklin (20-5).

The boys semifinals are 5 p.m. Friday. The championship match is 5 p.m. Saturday.

The girls Division 1 tournament begins with quarterfinals Thursday. Seventh-seeded Middleton (28-2) will face No. 2 Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (40-6) and No. 3 Appleton North (32-4) will meet No. 6 Wales Kettle Moraine (23-10) at 1 p.m. The other quarterfinal bracket will have No. 1 Oconomowoc (36-1) playing No. 8 Wauwatosa East (22-17) and No. 4 Burlington (37-4) facing No. 5 Chippewa Falls (41-2) at 7 p.m.

The Division 1 semifinals are 7:30 Friday. The championship is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

In Division 2, second-seeded Sauk Prairie (46-3) plays No. 3 Wisconsin Lutheran (35-16) in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday. No. 1 Appleton Xavier (37-7) meets No. 4 Bloomer (33-8) in the other semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday.

The championship is 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

In Division 3, third-seeded Randolph (37-6) will play No. 2 St. Croix Falls (34-4) and No. 1 Howards Grove (35-4) will take on No. 4 Wittenberg-Birnamwood (28-8) in semifinal matches at 11:20 a.m. Friday.

The championship is 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

In Division 4, fourth-seeded Wonewoc-Center (25-4) faces top-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic (39-12) in a semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday. The other semifinal has No. 2 Athens (37-7) meeting No. 3 Monticello (30-1).

The championship is 9 a.m. Saturday.

History lesson

The girls champions last year were Oconomowoc (Division 1), Luxemburg-Casco (Division 2), Howards Grove (Division 3) and McDonell Catholic (Division 4).

Luxemburg-Casco won its second consecutive title, defeating McFarland in the final. Howards Grove won for the third consecutive year.

Marquette was the boys champion last year.

Girls Division 1 notes

Middleton qualified for its sixth state appearance and most recent since 2009 when the Cardinals defeated Waunakee 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18 at the Monona Grove sectional final Saturday night in Monona. The Big Eight Conference champion Cardinals’ best advancement has been the semifinals in 2001, 2002 and 2009.

Middleton is led by Maddie Vogel, the Big Eight Coach of the Year, and three first-team all-conference players who have verbally committed to NCAA Division I programs — 6-foot outside hitter Jordan LaScala (UW-Milwaukee), 5-9 setter Evin Jordee (St. Peter’s University in New Jersey) and 6-3 middle blocker Sierra Pertzborn (University of Toledo), the Big Eight Player of the Year.

Middleton will meet Greater Metro champion DSHA. The Dashers are seeded second behind Classic 8 champion Oconomowoc, which returns to defend its title and enters as the top seed.

Division 2 notes

Sauk Prairie, the second seed, returns to state for the third time overall and the second time in the past three seasons. The Eagles qualified for the Division 1 semifinals in 2020 when four teams qualified in the division due to COVID-19 accommodations.

Sauk Prairie defeated Madison Edgewood in three sets at Saturday night’s McFarland sectional final.

Coach Amy Schlimgen’s team has many weapons, led by 5-11 senior outside hitter Anni Braund, 6-2 senior middle blocker Maggie Hartwig (a University of Evansville basketball commit) and 5-10 junior outside hitter Jozie Braund. Seniors setters Jenna Pistono and Alexis Klemm direct the attack.

Anni Braund, Hartwig, Pistono and Klemm were first-team all-conference choices in the Badger West. Braund and Edgewood’s Addie Schmotzer were co-players of the year in the league.

Sauk Prairie will meet Wisconsin Lutheran, which will make its fourth state appearance and seek to advance beyond the semifinals for the first time.

Top-seeded Xavier qualified for its fifth state appearance and most recent since 2009, when the Hawks finished second. Xavier’s opponent, Bloomer, will make its second state trip.

Division 3 notes

Third-seeded Randolph will make its fourth appearance and most recent since 2016. The Rockets were second in 1999. Trailways West champion Randolph advanced with a five-set victory over Brodhead at the New Glarus sectional final.

Senior setter Jorey Buwalda directs the offense, featuring 6-2 junior middle hitter Rylea Alvin and 5-11 senior outside hitter Carizma Muth. Senior libero Brandi Fuller is the digs leader for coach Jeff Kohlbeck’s team.

Randolph squares off with Heart O’North champion St. Croix Falls, making its second appearance in the past three seasons. The Saints qualified in Division 2 in 2020.

Top-seeded Howards Grove, the Big East Conference winner, has won five titles in six previous appearances, including earning championships the past three years. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, making its state debut, awaits.

Division 4 notes

Fourth-seeded Wonewoc-Center returns for the second consecutive year, after making its state debut in 2021 and falling in the semifinals. The Scenic Bluff champion Wolves advanced by topping Highland in four sets in the Richland Center sectional final.

Wonewoc-Center, coached by Nikki Justman, is led by 5-10 junior outside hitter Kelsey Justman, 5-9 junior middle hitter Bryn Ertel and 5-5 junior setter Jaelyn Stowe. Kelsey Justman, the Scenic Bluffs player of the year, and Stowe were first-team all-conference picks.

Wonewoc-Center, after being a third seed last year, again faces McDonell Catholic in the semifinals. Cloverbelt West champion McDonell Catholic is seeking to repeat as champion in its third consecutive state appearance and fifth overall. The Macks also won the crown in 2009.

Third-seeded Monticello, the Six Rivers East champion, also returns to state after making its first appearance last year. The Ponies will meet Marawood North champion Athens, making its third appearance.

Boys tournament notes

Fifth-seeded Middleton qualified for its 13th state tournament appearance and for the first time since finishing second at the alternate season tournament in spring of 2021. The Cardinals reached the semifinals in 2007 and 2008.

The Big Eight champion Cardinals advanced with a 25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-13 victory over Madison Memorial in the sectional final at Middleton.

The Cardinals are led by coach Rob Kleinschmidt and 6-5 right-side hitter Ben Heise, 6-7 junior outside hitter Ambrose Engling, 5-10 senior libero Alexander Heuer, 6-3 junior setter Brody Stuttgen and 6-4 senior outside hitter Kaden Fosdick. Heise, Engling and Heuer were first-team all-conference selections, with Heise the Big Eight Player of the Year.

Middleton’s quarterfinal foe, Catholic Memorial, qualified for the 15th time, including the second in a row. The Crusaders have three state titles.

Defending champion and top-seeded Marquette will make its 21st consecutive appearance. The Greater Metro champion Hilltoppers have won 10 state titles. Second-seeded Arrowhead, the Classic 8 champion, is back for a third consecutive season and ninth overall.