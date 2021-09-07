Area volleyball teams get conference appetizer with inaugural Badger West-North Division quad

However, with all six matches combining to last just over two hours, things move along rather quickly. And even the limited downtime teams were presented with didn’t go wasted as the rivals were able to do some brief scouting in between matches.

“I love that and I love the scouting bit of volleyball,” Schlimgen said. “As soon as we were finished over here, we were turning around and watching the rest of that match. I think that’s really important and then feeling what they’ve got for you.”

Baraboo coach Yvette Updike really appreciated the future scouting opportunities the quad provided.

Rather than having to study the Eagles, Warriors and Beavers against another team, Updike, like the rest of the coaches, can look back on what worked and didn’t ahead of the teams’ regular season duals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Updike knows there will be plenty of adjustments in the future, and made sure to make the most of those chances Tuesday.

“I think we need to make sure we’re capitalizing on that and we see how other teams are adjusting to our play. We need to be able to do the same thing on a dime, too,” she added.

While the games on Tuesday provided prime scouting opportunities, they weren’t completely exhibition matches.