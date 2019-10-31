Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball, track and field, National Honors Society and Interact.
Most memorable sports moment: Making it to state for track in the 200-meter dash.
Game-day superstition: Double knotting my shoelaces.
Nickname: Wags.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers volleyball.
Favorite athletes: Simone Biles and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite movie: Don’t have one.
Favorite book: “Unbroken.”
Favorite food: Spaghetti.
Favorite restaurant: Too many good ones to choose from.
Dream vacation: Italy.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Lomira.
Favorite game to play in this season: Horicon.
Most underrated teammate: Chloe Welak, because she works so hard and doesn’t ever give up!
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard and don’t let anyone come between you and your goals!
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A mansion.
What are three words that describe you? Quiet, dedicated and easy going.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Michael Jordan.
Post high school plans: Go to college.
Role models: My brother, because he pushes me to be a better athlete and person.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Old Taylor Swift.
Pre-game meal: Any type of pasta.
Game-day routine: Listen to music, stretch and drink a lot of water.
