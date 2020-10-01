ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carizma Muth, Randolph

Year in school: Sophomore.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball and softball.
Most memorable sports moment: Last season when we went to fifth set against Columbus and edged the win.
Game-day superstition: If I don’t have my hair braided I won’t play well.
Nickname: Crima.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athlete(s): Kerri Walsh Jennings, Molly Haggerty
Favorite movie: “The Fault in our Stars.”
Favorite book: “Divergent.”
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Dream vacation: Bahamas.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Rio.
Why do you like playing in sports? I love being competitive, getting hyped after a super amazing play always feels so nice and makes me wanna push harder.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Keep working hard for where you want to get, without effort you will never reach your goals. Believe in yourself — a little faith goes a long way.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would give half of it to my mom, then I would pay for my own college and invest in stocks, and free chipotle for a lifetime.
What are three words that describe you? Outgoing, crazy and dedicated.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Tom Hanks.
Role models: My teammates; they’re always supportive, and try and cheer everyone on no matter what situation we’re in.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Sweet Caroline,” “Anything” by Justin Bieber, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Throwbacks are the go to!
Pre-game meal: Spaghetti and meatballs.
Game-day routine: I go to the coffee shop in town after school with girls from the team and then go watch the JV game after.
