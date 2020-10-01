 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carizma Muth, Randolph
Year in school: Sophomore.

Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball and softball.

Most memorable sports moment: Last season when we went to fifth set against Columbus and edged the win.

Game-day superstition: If I don’t have my hair braided I won’t play well.

Nickname: Crima.

Favorite sport: Volleyball.

Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.

Favorite athlete(s): Kerri Walsh Jennings, Molly Haggerty

Favorite movie: “The Fault in our Stars.”

Favorite book: “Divergent.”

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Dream vacation: Bahamas.

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

Favorite team to play against: Rio.

Why do you like playing in sports? I love being competitive, getting hyped after a super amazing play always feels so nice and makes me wanna push harder.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Keep working hard for where you want to get, without effort you will never reach your goals. Believe in yourself — a little faith goes a long way.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would give half of it to my mom, then I would pay for my own college and invest in stocks, and free chipotle for a lifetime.

What are three words that describe you? Outgoing, crazy and dedicated.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Tom Hanks.

Role models: My teammates; they’re always supportive, and try and cheer everyone on no matter what situation we’re in.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Sweet Caroline,” “Anything” by Justin Bieber, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Throwbacks are the go to!

Pre-game meal: Spaghetti and meatballs.

Game-day routine: I go to the coffee shop in town after school with girls from the team and then go watch the JV game after.

