ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hannah Fox, Columbus

My advice to young kids involved in sports: A quote my dad tells me on a daily basis is “Do you want to be good, or do you want to be great?” Always be an all-around leader and be able to take criticism in a positive way.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Swimsuits, sweaters, shirts, leggings, shoes, jackets, fuzzy socks, fuzzy blankets and anything else I can wear.

What are three words that describe you? Team leader, dependable and risk taker.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Luke Bryan.

Role models: Mom and dad, Grandma, my Godmother Chelsea, my English teacher Ms. McGee, and my best friend McKenzye Bruss.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “One of them girls” by Lee Brice, “Get back up” by Trolls.

Pre-game meal: I don’t eat much before I play, but I eat Taco Bell or Culver’s.

Game-day routine: I go to school, play music in the car with friends, post a game-day picture on Snapchat with friends and then we go back to school to get ready to play the game.

