ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hannah Fox, Columbus

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, Project Unify.
Most memorable sports moment: When I broke the school record for most digs in a season by getting 415 digs my sophomore year.
Game-day superstition: I always wear the same socks.
Nickname: Han, Han the Man, Hannah Marie.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite sports team: Seattle Seahawks.
Favorite athlete(s): Russell Wilson, Brett Favre or Columbus High School graduate and 2016 United States Olympic heptathlete Heather Miller.
Favorite movie: “Kissing Booth 2.”
Favorite food: Guacamole.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Dream vacation: Cruise to Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
Favorite team to play against: Lodi.
Why do you like playing in sports? Keeps me active, teaches me how to handle intense situations, and it’s fun and enjoyable.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: A quote my dad tells me on a daily basis is “Do you want to be good, or do you want to be great?” Always be an all-around leader and be able to take criticism in a positive way.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Swimsuits, sweaters, shirts, leggings, shoes, jackets, fuzzy socks, fuzzy blankets and anything else I can wear.
What are three words that describe you? Team leader, dependable and risk taker.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Luke Bryan.
Role models: Mom and dad, Grandma, my Godmother Chelsea, my English teacher Ms. McGee, and my best friend McKenzye Bruss.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “One of them girls” by Lee Brice, “Get back up” by Trolls.
Pre-game meal: I don’t eat much before I play, but I eat Taco Bell or Culver’s.
Game-day routine: I go to school, play music in the car with friends, post a game-day picture on Snapchat with friends and then we go back to school to get ready to play the game.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!