ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jenna Graven, Horicon

Favorite team to face: Mayville, one of my good friends that I play club ball with plays for them so I like getting to play her as an opponent instead of a teammate.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Being an athlete has taught me how to overcome obstacles and that hard work will pay off in the end. It has created some of my lifelong friendships and happiest moments.

Your advice to young kids involved in sports? Keep playing whenever you can, always push yourself and learn mental toughness. Nothing worth having comes easy.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would pay for my brothers and my college tuition and buy a plane ticket to Washington to see my cousins.

What are three words that describe you? Supportive, light-hearted and caring

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Harry Styles.

Role models: Jessica Kern and both of my parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? "These Days" by Mike Stud, "She’s Kinda Hot" by 5 Seconds of Summer, and "Money In The Grave" by Drake