ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jenna Graven, Horicon

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, club volleyball, student council officer, NHS president, class secretary.
Most memorable sports moment: Traveling to Baltimore with my best friend to play in a national club tournament.
Game-day superstition: I have to give a high-five to coach Jess before every game.
Nickname: Jen or “Jen-Jen.”
Favorite sport: Badminton.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Brewers.
Favorite athlete(s): My little brother.
Favorite movie: "Field of Dreams."
Favorite book: "Eleanor & Park."
Favorite food: Steak and mashed potatoes.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden or Chick-Fil-A.
Dream vacation: Italy.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
What were you looking forward to this spring volleyball season? Just being part of such a great program. These girls are my family and truly some of the most amazing people I have met. This sport is so much more fun when you are surrounded by people who make you laugh and bring out the best in you, and that’s what my teammates continue to do everyday.
Favorite team to face: Mayville, one of my good friends that I play club ball with plays for them so I like getting to play her as an opponent instead of a teammate.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Being an athlete has taught me how to overcome obstacles and that hard work will pay off in the end. It has created some of my lifelong friendships and happiest moments.
Your advice to young kids involved in sports? Keep playing whenever you can, always push yourself and learn mental toughness. Nothing worth having comes easy.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would pay for my brothers and my college tuition and buy a plane ticket to Washington to see my cousins.
What are three words that describe you? Supportive, light-hearted and caring
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Harry Styles.
Role models: Jessica Kern and both of my parents.
What songs do you listen to before a game? "These Days" by Mike Stud, "She’s Kinda Hot" by 5 Seconds of Summer, and "Money In The Grave" by Drake
Pre-game meal: Subway.