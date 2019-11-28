Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, neighbors club and Ag Club.
Most memorable sports moment: When I would go up for a kill and the girl on the other side of the net said something along the lines of watch out.
Game-day superstition: Listen to music.
Nickname: Braskamp.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athletes: Molly Haggerty, M.E. Dodge and TIffany Clark.
Favorite movie: “Oceans 8.”
Favorite book: “The Outsiders.”
Favorite food: Tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Dream vacation: Europe.
You have free articles remaining.
Cats or dogs: Dog.
Hardest team to play against: Oshkosh Lourdes.
Favorite game to play in: Lourdes or Hustisford.
Most underrated teammate: Abby Bartlett and KK Vander Werff
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard because it shows in the game if you do or you don’t work hard. I would also tell them that if they can’t do something right away, keep trying and you will eventually get it.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Pay off my college debt if I have any and then donate the rest to charity.
What are three words that describe you? Determined, honest and competitive.
Post high school plans: Ag business or business.
Role models: Parents, grandparents, older brother, and everyone that has helped me get to the place where I am today.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Usually uplifting popular songs.
Pre-game meal: Whatever the moms make us.
Game-day routine: Come to school, eat supper as a team, Jam out on the bus/locker room, and then go to Culvers with friends after the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)