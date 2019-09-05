Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, track and field.
Most memorable sports moment: Traveling to Mount Horeb and beating the Vikings last year after they were up 10-3 in the fifth set.
Game-day superstition: I always wear my hair in a bun during games.
Nickname: Sum.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin volleyball.
Favorite athletes: Lauren Carlini, Dana Rettke.
Favorite movie: “Just Go With It.”
Favorite book: “An Abundance of Katherines.”
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Chick-Fil-a.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Can’t pick a favorite; I have both.
Favorite team to play against: Waunakee.
Most underrated teammate: Cassandra Luedtke.
Team goals for season: To keep the momentum that we have generated over the past few years and to continue improving as a program.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Be the most coachable player on the team. Hard work and a positive attitude will always be recognized by coaches.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A Jeep Wrangler and a house on the beach in Florida.
What are three words that describe you? Tall, shy, motivated.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? JK Rowling.
Why did you decide to play volleyball at Minnesota State-Moorhead? I love the coaches and their coaching styles.
Role models: My parents.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Throwbacks from the 2000s.
Pregame meal: A BLT from Jimmy Johns.
Game-day routine: I try to keep it a normal day throughout school, but as soon as school is over, I start to get excited and hyped up with the rest of my team. We usually dance in the locker room before the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)