Baraboo, Sauk Prairie volleyball notch Badger West wins; Schlimgen wins 700th career match

They gave it up, however, with Portage’s Estella Brees serving an ace in a stretch that saw the Warriors tie the set at 24. But Baraboo closed it out at home, claiming a 26-24 win to cap off the sweep.

McKenzie Gruner had a match-high 18 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Taylor Pfaff also had three blocks and four aces, while Jaydnn Gruner had 29 assists and nine kills, and Daelynn Merrell had nine digs.

Felicia Sanders and Olivia Jones each had five kills to lead a Portage team that also got 11 assists from Sydni Kratz, two aces from Madison Maass and nine digs from Emma Colling.

Baraboo, which also picked up a 2-0 win over Portage during the Reedsburg Quadrangular on Sept. 7, will close the regular season at Reedsburg on Oct. 7 and at DeForest on Oct. 14.

Portage will host an invitational on Saturday.

Sauk Prairie 3, Reedsburg 0

Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen won her 700th career match with a road sweep of Badger West rival Reedsburg on Thursday.

The Eagles (28-2, 8-0 Badger West), who took the lead in the Badger Small with Tuesday’s 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-13 home win over Madison Edgewood, are ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll.