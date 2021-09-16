Beaver Dam girls volleyball team turns it on midway through 1st set, sweeps Stoughton

“I told them, ‘They’ve outplayed us up until we made our little run to force this timeout. Wouldn’t it be fun to steal this one?’” Pickarts said. “And we went out and just kept going and going.

“Credit to our kids, they just picked it up at the right time.”

Beaver Dam tied the first set at 22 on a hitting error by Stoughton and then went in front 23-22 on a kill by Bryant. And outside of a couple times very early on in the second and third sets, the Golden Beavers never trailed the rest of the night.

Back-to-back kills by Salettel provided the final two points of the second set — “I thought tonight was her most complete game. And what you don’t see in the stats with the kills for Ani is she moves and picks up balls when she’s playing the front row that some of our other kids don’t pick up because she’s so athletic and she’s smart,” Pickarts said of her — and then it was Bryant tucking a kill just inside the back line for match point, capping off the sweep.

Aside from revving the engine and picking up a little energy after the lackluster start, the key to turning things around was pretty simple.

“Better passing and more communication,” Bryant said.