Beaver Dam girls volleyball team turns it on midway through 1st set, sweeps Stoughton

Off to a slow start Thursday night against Stoughton, members of the Beaver Dam girls volleyball team knew they needed to play better.
But it wasn’t just Xs and Os that was the issue. The Golden Beavers needed a jolt.
They needed something that doesn’t show up in the box score.
“Our biggest thing recently,” Golden Beavers junior hitter Ginny Bryant said, “is keeping our energy up.
“Once everyone got going it was just up from there.”
“We just have to bring our own energy,” added fellow junior hitter Kylie Wittnebel, “and that’s what we did tonight.”
“It’s a big thing for us,” sophomore hitter Annika Salettel chimed in for good measure.
Their energy sure was big in this contest. And once the Golden Beavers got in gear, Bryant, Wittnebel and Salettel spearheaded the way to a 26-24, 25-18, 25-20, Badger East Conference sweep of the Vikings, finishing with 11 kills apiece.
“That’s good production,” Golden Beavers coach Doug Pickarts, whose team twice trailed by five points in the first set — at 15-10 and then later on in a 20-15 hole — said of the three-headed monster at the net.
The Golden Beavers would come back to get within 21-18, forcing a Stoughton timeout. And that’s when momentum really started to snowball in their favor.
“I told them, ‘They’ve outplayed us up until we made our little run to force this timeout. Wouldn’t it be fun to steal this one?’” Pickarts said. “And we went out and just kept going and going.
“Credit to our kids, they just picked it up at the right time.”
Beaver Dam tied the first set at 22 on a hitting error by Stoughton and then went in front 23-22 on a kill by Bryant. And outside of a couple times very early on in the second and third sets, the Golden Beavers never trailed the rest of the night.
Back-to-back kills by Salettel provided the final two points of the second set — “I thought tonight was her most complete game. And what you don’t see in the stats with the kills for Ani is she moves and picks up balls when she’s playing the front row that some of our other kids don’t pick up because she’s so athletic and she’s smart,” Pickarts said of her — and then it was Bryant tucking a kill just inside the back line for match point, capping off the sweep.
Aside from revving the engine and picking up a little energy after the lackluster start, the key to turning things around was pretty simple.
“Better passing and more communication,” Bryant said.
In fact, that’s been a big reason why after opening the year with a 1-11 record — granted it was against some pretty stout competition that included a number of teams that either won state, took second at state, made it to state or came with a couple points of making it state — things have turned around of late for the Golden Beavers, as they’ve now won two straight after taking a five-set thriller over Monona Grove on Tuesday.
“Talking,” Wittnebel said of why things are starting to click this week. “Our communication has gotten so much better since the beginning of the year.”
Bryant also had three blocks to lead the way in that category Thursday night, and Wittnebel picked up four of the team’s 76 points via service aces.
The unsung hero, though, was setter Leila Ashley, who had 34 assists, an exceptional number for a three-set match.
“We don’t win just because of those three kids getting kills,” Pickarts said, “we win because Leila’s putting the ball on the money for them.
“Leila made a play halfway through that third set and I said, ‘You know, last year she wouldn’t have made that play.’ She had to go back and she kind of popped it up and one of our hitters put it away.”
Things are definitely trending in the right direction for the Golden Beavers at the moment.
Their win Tuesday over Monona Grove was in a see-saw affair that could have gone either way, a 15-25, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 17-15 victory that saw Beaver Dam trailing 9-6 in the fifth set only to rip off an 8-0 run with Salettel at the service line to go up 14-9 before needing to break a 14-all tie late to prevail.
“We played with a lot of poise. We didn’t play with that poise early in the year,” Pickarts said.
Beaver Dam is now 2-1 in Badger East play while MG and Stoughton are both at the bottom of the standings with matching 0-4 records.
But while the Golden Beavers have taken care of business against two teams not off to very good starts to the 2021 campaign, that doesn’t diminish the fact they’re making progress.
Significant progress, as far as Pickarts sees.
“If you would have seen us play early in the year, we struggled — and we struggled between the ears as much as physically. This team probably wouldn’t have won that first set three weeks ago,” he said of rallying from down 20-15 to go up one-set-to-none on Thursday. “We have some talent and early on I didn’t think we were jelling as a team.
“Now we’re starting to put things together. Hopefully we’re heading in the right direction.”
