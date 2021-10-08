Central Wis. Christian claims Trailways East title in clash with Hustisford

“She was spectacular tonight. We never did stop her,” Hustisford coach Alan Capps said of Smies. “We’ve faced big middles (before), but she was very precise on where she wanted to go. We tried to adjust to it and couldn’t.”

All four sets were closely contested, but none quite like the first two.

There were eight ties in the opening set and it wasn’t until the very end that CWC was able to create some separation and take the early advantage in the match.

Then in the second set it looked like the Crusaders were going to run away and hide, racing out to a 10-3 lead that was highlighted by three aces from Buwalda.

But the Falcons didn’t fold, little by little clawing their way back until they were finally able to pull even at 20-all on a kill by Autumn Kuehl.

That set the state for a thrilling finish that saw CWC have a set-point opportunity when it led 24-23 only to the pendulum swing in the Falcons’ favor and Husty have a set-point chance at 25-24.

It would be tied at 25 and then again at 26 before CWC prevailed, ultimately going up two-sets-to-none on a spike kill by Smies.