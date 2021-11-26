Columbus' Taylor Raley rises to increased challenge, named to All-Capitol North Conference first team

After capturing the Capitol Conference title in the alternate fall season this past spring, the Columbus prep volleyball team had a much more difficult slate this fall.

Back in the traditional Capitol North, the Cardinals once again had to deal with league powers Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep.

Columbus more than held their own however, and a large reason was thanks to the work of Taylor Raley. The senior outside hitter was recently rewarded for her efforts earning first-team all-league honors, leading a group of five total area honorees.

Raley is the second straight first-team pick for the Cardinals after Hannah Fox was named the Player of the Year in the alternate fall season this past spring, and first true first-team selection in the Capitol North since before 2009. She was joined by league Player of the Year, Ava Belling of Lake Mills, as well as the L-Cats’ Sydney Lewellin, Watertown Luther Prep’s Emma Bortulin and Sam Fisch, and Lakeside Lutheran’s Lily Schuetz.

Raley was more than deserving of her first-team selection after helping lead the Cardinals to a 13-8 overall record, including 5-5 in league play. She led the Cardinals with 199 kills with a 31.7 kill percentage and a .217 hitting percentage.