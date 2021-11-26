Columbus' Taylor Raley rises to increased challenge, named to All-Capitol North Conference first team

After capturing the Capitol Conference title in the alternate fall season this past spring, the Columbus prep volleyball team had a much more difficult slate this fall.
Back in the traditional Capitol North, the Cardinals once again had to deal with league powers Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep.
Columbus more than held their own however, and a large reason was thanks to the work of Taylor Raley. The senior outside hitter was recently rewarded for her efforts earning first-team all-league honors, leading a group of five total area honorees.
Raley is the second straight first-team pick for the Cardinals after Hannah Fox was named the Player of the Year in the alternate fall season this past spring, and first true first-team selection in the Capitol North since before 2009. She was joined by league Player of the Year, Ava Belling of Lake Mills, as well as the L-Cats’ Sydney Lewellin, Watertown Luther Prep’s Emma Bortulin and Sam Fisch, and Lakeside Lutheran’s Lily Schuetz.
Raley was more than deserving of her first-team selection after helping lead the Cardinals to a 13-8 overall record, including 5-5 in league play. She led the Cardinals with 199 kills with a 31.7 kill percentage and a .217 hitting percentage.
Raley, who had double-digit kills in 11 matches, including the team’s season-ending five-set loss to Kewaskum in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal, also led Columbus with 42 aces, was second with 244 digs and added 27 blocks.
Along with Raley, Poynette senior Leah Hutchinson and Lodi senior Dylann Harrington garnered second-team honors. Hutchinson earned second-team honors for the second straight season after helping the Pumas to a 14-20 record, including 1-9 in league play. Poynette closed the year with a three-set loss to Waterloo in a Div. 3 regional semifinal.
Harrington meanwhile earned her first-ever all-league recognition. The 5-foot-7, outside hitter was certainly deserving after tallying a team-high 229 kills with a 30.9 kill percentage.
She also led the Blue Devils with 350 digs to go with 22 blocks and 22 aces. Harrington’s efforts helped Lodi finish year 15-19 overall, including 2-8 in league play, capped off by a three-set loss to a Sauk Prairie in a Div. 2 regional semifinal.
Coupled with the top three area picks, Columbus senior Lauren Henry and Lodi senior Sam Klann were each named honorable mention selections.
Henry played just as crucial a role in the Cardinals attack as she finished the year with a second-best 123 kills. The fellow outside hitter added 204 digs along with 22 blocks and 18 aces.
Klann, a second-team all-league selection this past spring, provided a great 1-2 punch alongside Harrington. The middle hitter finished second on the Blue Devils with 173 kills (36.1 kill percentage) and led the team in blocks with 92, including 35 solo stuffs.