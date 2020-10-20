CROSS COUNTRY: Beaver Dam, Dodgeland girls, Horicon boys lead slew from area to advance out of sub-sectionals

Austin Zamorano took third in the boys 5,000-meter race at a Division 3 meet held at Baertschi Farm in Albany. His Horicon prep boys cross country team did a little better.

Paced by Zamorano and 12th-place Logan McDonald, the Marshmen took second to claim the last of the two sectional-qualifying spots.

Accounting for teams whose lineups were incomplete, Zamorano (17:57.97) scored two team points while McDonald (19:16.87) scored seven.

Gavin Hensley took 17th (20:05.51) and scored 11 team points, Jack Marvin was 24th (20:31.43) and scored 18 team points while Alec Jarmain was 25th (20:40.84) and scored 19 team points to give the Marshmen a score of 57 overall, which was 12 back of champion Albany’s 45. Horicon was well clear of third-place Orfordville Parkview’s 83 points.

Meantime, Dodgeland’s boys and girls teams both had good days as well.

The Trojans’ Evan Finger claimed medalist honors in the boys race with a time of 17:31.60, only his team’s line-up was incomplete so it had no chance of advancing. The same wasn’t the case for the Trojans’ girls squad, which had Ava Raasch claim medalist honors by finishing the 5,000-meter race in 19:56.21 to very nearly lead her team to the title.