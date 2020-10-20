CROSS COUNTRY: Beaver Dam, Dodgeland girls, Horicon boys lead slew from area to advance out of sub-sectionals

Kylie Hackbarth won just like she’s been doing all season, finishing the girls 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 40.29 seconds to claim medalist honors at Tuesday afternoon’s WIAA Division 1 sub-sectional meet held at Wyona Park in Wyocena.
The freshman on Beaver Dam’s prep girls cross country team will have company at Saturday’s sectional meet.
Makenzi Gritzmacher took fifth (20:26.24), Angelique Vega was 17th (21:20.53), Riley Czarnecki was 21st (21:17.49) and Mila Westra came in 23rd (21:19.40) to complement Hackbarth and give the Golden Beavers 67 points — enough for second place behind champion Waunakee (60 points). The top two teams move on, and Beaver Dam edged out third-place Dodgeville/Mineral Point by 13 points.
On the boys side, Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki also claimed medalist honors, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 16:43.84. Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Will Aurit was close behind in second place, finishing in 16:48.27.
Beaver Dam took last among the seven teams but because the top five individuals who aren’t members of either of the top two teams earn individual sectional berths, Czarnecki has advanced and will lace ’em up again in the next round of competition, which for the Golden Beavers will again be at Wyona Park.
Horicon, Dodgeland do well in D3 action
Austin Zamorano took third in the boys 5,000-meter race at a Division 3 meet held at Baertschi Farm in Albany. His Horicon prep boys cross country team did a little better.
Paced by Zamorano and 12th-place Logan McDonald, the Marshmen took second to claim the last of the two sectional-qualifying spots.
Accounting for teams whose lineups were incomplete, Zamorano (17:57.97) scored two team points while McDonald (19:16.87) scored seven.
Gavin Hensley took 17th (20:05.51) and scored 11 team points, Jack Marvin was 24th (20:31.43) and scored 18 team points while Alec Jarmain was 25th (20:40.84) and scored 19 team points to give the Marshmen a score of 57 overall, which was 12 back of champion Albany’s 45. Horicon was well clear of third-place Orfordville Parkview’s 83 points.
Meantime, Dodgeland’s boys and girls teams both had good days as well.
The Trojans’ Evan Finger claimed medalist honors in the boys race with a time of 17:31.60, only his team’s line-up was incomplete so it had no chance of advancing. The same wasn’t the case for the Trojans’ girls squad, which had Ava Raasch claim medalist honors by finishing the 5,000-meter race in 19:56.21 to very nearly lead her team to the title.
Dodgeland’s girls also got top-10 finishes from Brielle Blome (fourth in 21:38.22), Miranda Firari (fifth in 21:58.23) and Sayrah Benzing (eighth in 22:50.91), and Syvana Benzing rounded things out by finishing 22nd (24:43.13) and scoring 21 team points to give the Trojans a score of 39 — one behind champion Albany’s score of 38.
Markesan’s Tori Thomas took 14th overall in 23:41.31 but she was the fifth finisher among girls who weren’t on either of the top two teams, meaning she advanced to sectionals as the fifth and final individual qualifier.
Saturday’s sectional meet will be held at UW-Parkside in Kenosha.
Rio/Fall River’s Riley Landsverk took 21st overall in 24:33.94 and was the Rebels’ top girls finisher, while the Marshladies were led by Annette Brazano, who took 23rd in 24:53.54.
On the boys side of things there were a couple individual sectional qualifiers from the area in addition to Finger — Markesan’s Aiden Schmick took fourth overall (18:00.40) and earned the third individual spot while Wayland’s Griffin Hughland was sixth (18:16.71) and took the last of the five individual spots.
Wayland’s Drew Benson was 11th overall (18:55.42) and was barely on the outside looking in, finishing one spot back of Hughland from advancing.
Waupun sends three to sectionals
Waupun’s boys team took third at a Division 2 meet hosted by Berlin, missing out on advancing by one spot.
Rhyer Smit did not suffer the same fate. The Warriors senior finished as the medalist in 16:49.19 to advance as an individual to Saturday’s sectional in Winneconne.
The same was the case on the girls side for the Warriors, as they took third but had individual qualifiers in Josie Kooima and Naomia Aalsma. Kooima finished sixth overall (20:52.76) to claim the second individual spot while Aalsma was eighth (20:58.92) and grabbed the third spot.
On the boys side, Cam Pokorny took 15th (18:40.19) and missed out on the final individual berth by one spot.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Aidan Bobholz took 42nd in the boys race at a D2 meet held at Sheperds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette to lead RCF, which didn’t have a full line-up and finished with an incomplete score.
The RCF girls team also was incomplete and was led by Kamber Pekarske, who took 17th overall in 23:14.
Meantime at a D2 meet hosted by East Troy, Mayville’s boys and girls teams both finished last among the eight teams compeiting.
Belle Wojahn led the Cardinals girls squad, taking 33rd in 25:30 while Nate Ritterbusch led the boys, taking 44th in 21:32. Addison Mittlestadt was close behind Ritterbusch, finishing 46th in 21:51.
