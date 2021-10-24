 Skip to main content
Furious 3rd-set rally sends CWC to eventual regional title over reigning state champs
Ada Smies

Central Wisconsin Christian's (middle) Ada Smies tries for a kill during the Crusaders' Trailways East Conference championship-clinching win over Hustisford on Oct. 7. Smies had 13 kills in Saturday night's Division 4 regional finals to lead the Crusaders past reigning state champion Burlington Catholic Central. 

 DAN LARSON, Daily Citizen

Certain intangibles matter more in the postseason than others, especially the deeper into the postseason things get. 

Intangibles like composure, for example. 

It's rarely easy this time of year, and composure is a big one. 

The Central Wisconsin Christian high school girls volleyball team had that, and then some Saturday night when reigning state champion Burlington Catholic Central came to town for a WIAA Division 4 regional championship match.

Catholic Central, ranked seventh in the state in Div. 4 by the state coaches association, had set point with a five-point lead in the third set and was on the cusp of going up two-sets-to-one before CWC dug in and turned the tide, ultimately swinging momentum so precipitously that the Crusaders not only won the set, they won the match in four, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20.

"We played an incredible match and showed incredible toughness all night," CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email after the match. "I'm super proud of how my seniors led tonight."

The Crusaders improved to 22-8 on the season and now will travel to Monticello for Thursday night's sectional semifinals to face a Ponies' team that is ranked fourth in the state. 

Central Wis. Christian claims Trailways East title in clash with Hustisford

Junior Ada Smies had a monster night for the Crusaders against Catholic Central, finishing with a double-double of sorts as she notched 13 kills and 10 blocks — eight of those blocks of the solo variety. 

Setter KK Vander Werff had 24 assists to set the table for the attack, which also saw junior Elise Ritzema land nine kills and senior Shelby Buwalda seven. 

Smies, Vander Werff and Buwalda also had three aces apiece and Erin Ruis had a pair. 

Defensively, Buwalda had 18 digs, Vander Werff nine and Ruis eight. 

After trailing 24-19 in the third set but rallying to win that set, the Crusaders had their most efficient set in the fourth. They had 12 kills, their most in any set, with only three errors, their fewest.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

