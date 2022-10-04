Get to know Sauk Prairie volleyball's Jenna Pistono

The Sauk Prairie High School girls volleyball team has been on a roll this season.

The Eagles, despite graduating a pair of NCAA Division I players, have picked up right where they left off. Senior Jenna Pistono is a large reason why the team hasn't seen a large drop off.

Pistono is one of four three-year varsity players for coach Amy Schlimgen's group that's currently ranked second in Division 2 behind Appleton Xavier in the most recent Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.

The 5-foot-8 setter/right-side hitter earned honorable mention All-Badger West Conference honors last fall and for good reason thanks to her versatility.

Pistono leads the Eagles, who are 29-2 including a perfect 6-0 in league play, with 245 assists while she's second in aces (35) and third in digs (102). She also has 47 kills and 14 blocks and has the high-powered Eagles eying a second state trip in three years.

While she's undecided on playing volleyball in college, Pistono said she'd like to study towards a career in healthcare.