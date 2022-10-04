 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Get to know Sauk Prairie volleyball's Jenna Pistono

The Eagles senior discusses what her future plans are after college and what song she and her teammates can't stop listening to.

The Sauk Prairie High School girls volleyball team has been on a roll this season.

The Eagles, despite graduating a pair of NCAA Division I players, have picked up right where they left off. Senior Jenna Pistono is a large reason why the team hasn't seen a large drop off.

Pistono is one of four three-year varsity players for coach Amy Schlimgen's group that's currently ranked second in Division 2 behind Appleton Xavier in the most recent Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.

The 5-foot-8 setter/right-side hitter earned honorable mention All-Badger West Conference honors last fall and for good reason thanks to her versatility.

Pistono leads the Eagles, who are 29-2 including a perfect 6-0 in league play, with 245 assists while she's second in aces (35) and third in digs (102). She also has 47 kills and 14 blocks and has the high-powered Eagles eying a second state trip in three years.

While she's undecided on playing volleyball in college, Pistono said she'd like to study towards a career in healthcare.

