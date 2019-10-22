WAUPUN — Apparently, serving has been a bit of a bugaboo for the Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls volleyball team this season.
Don’t try telling that to Wayland. All the Big Red saw in Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal was ace after ace after ace.
The fifth-seeded Crusaders scored 29 of their 75 points on the night via the ace and cruised to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-17 victory over 12th-seeded Wayland, sending CWC to Thursday night’s regional semifinals against No. 4 seed Hilbert.
“That’s something that we’ve been struggling with throughout the year so serving is something we’ve been working on a lot in practice,” CWC coach Abby Vree said. “I talked to a few girls personally asking them to step up their game and they definitely brought it.”
Indeed they did.
An ace by Makayla Braskamp capped off a game-opening 11-4 run for CWC and a little while later Jolie Schouten recorded six of her seven aces on the night during a 9-0 run that made it 24-8, more than enough cushion to allow for the Crusaders to take the early one-set-to-none advantage.
That trend continued in the second set when Makayla Braskamp notched three straight aces to piggy back a kill by her, producing the first four points of a 5-0 run that gave CWC an 11-5 lead.
Wayland kept it close for a bit after that, but Schouten’s final ace of the night sparked a set-closing 9-2 run that also included back-to-back aces by Abby Bartlett and was finished off with a kill by Schouten.
The Big Red played their best in the final set, even leading it 14-12 thanks to a 10-5 run that included three kills by Tia Thomas — one of them a block kill — and an ace by Aryana Oestreicher.
But a kill by Braskamp, who led all players with nine on the night, jump started a 13-3 run to end things.
Braskamp also had an ace in that run, giving her seven on the night to match Schouten for team-high honors. Bartlett finished with six aces, while Huizenga had five, Belle Vree three and Kaitlyn Vander Werff one.
Turns out, all they needed to do was think less and play more — just like in baseball when a pitcher is trying to be too perfect with his control and instead can’t find the strike zone at all.
“Exactly like that,” Vree said. “I think (the problem with) our serves, for the most part, was a lot (about) getting in their own head; You know the spot your coach is calling for and then you get nervous and you miss it.
“So we talked about, ‘You guys are great volleyball players; have that confidence.’”
Vree also credited “communication” as being a big part of her team’s success on Tuesday, pointing to the setter Vander Werff as the catalyst in that regard.
“She does a great job of telling them what’s going on. She did a great job moving the ball around,” Vree said of the freshman, who had nine assists in the game.
Meantime, if not for their trouble with serve receive the Big Red would have come away feeling a lot better about how they played.
“It was basically the only real issue that we had tonight,” Big Red coach Carl Michaeltz said. “When we were playing with them, we were playing basically even volleyball. But yeah, serve receive was a huge issue — and credit to their servers, they were pinging spots that they didn’t in our previous matchups.”
Vree agreed — and in fact, she has known for a while now that this year’s Wayland team, which ends with nine wins, is a lot better than last year’s two-win team.
“When we first played them at the beginning of the year at a tournament, we kind of expected to pass, set, hit and be done,” she said. “But they were digging up everything, so we worked on that in practice.”
Defense and serving was enough to get the job done and advance.
But the loss for the Big Red doesn’t take any of the luster off of what for them was a highly successful fall.
“We’ve had a great year,” Michaeltz said. “And really it’s been (because of) the play of our two hitters, Tia Thomas and Alicia Lechon Cabello; they’re the big ones who have been key to that turnaround. Our offense was much better this year.
“Wayland had a great year of volleyball and I’m going to miss coaching them.”
