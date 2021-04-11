GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beaver Dam comes up short in upset bid against Sun Prairie, loses in regional finals

“I’m pretty sure she was wavering on whether she was going to come out (at the start of the year) — didn’t know if she’d see court time. And she just kept getting better and better in practice,” he said. “She’s a kid who started off the year not starting and she just kept practicing hard, and when the opportunity came, she took advantage of it. As a coach, I’m just so appreciative that she didn’t quit on us, which shows her character.”

Coming out of the timeout, Sun Prairie went on a 4-0 run and eventually closed out the set on a kill by Payton Addink, who finished with a team-high 15 in that department.

And while Beaver Dam did trim a 9-2 deficit down to 12-7 in the early going of the third set, that set was never much of a contest as Sun Prairie closed on an 11-2 run and once again finished things off with a kill by Addink, sweeping its way into Tuesday’s sectional tournament at Beaver Dam High School.

“Sun Prairie’s defense is really good. We had some good swings that we would have gotten kills against other teams, but they dug them up and we had to work a lot harder for our points,” said Pickarts, whose Golden Beavers were led in kills by Allen with 18. “And they have an offense that comes back at you.”