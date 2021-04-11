GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beaver Dam comes up short in upset bid against Sun Prairie, loses in regional finals

SUN PRAIRIE — Saturday was filled with mixed emotions for members of Beaver Dam’s prep girls volleyball team.
Jubilation first, sadness second and then, ultimately, pride.
Only two teams will finish the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” — one in each division — without the feeling of defeat having spoiled the postseason party, and Beaver Dam won’t be one of them.
But with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 victory over second-seeded Waupun in the Division 1 regional semifinals Saturday afternoon, the second-seeded Golden Beavers weren’t one-and-done, either.
And even though a 25-10, 25-16, 25-9 loss to top-seeded Sun Prairie followed in the regional finals later that night, the Golden Beavers did bow out in a way to be proud of.
“At my age, I’m honest with my team, and I said, ‘They’re the better team, but that’s why they play the game — upsets happen. All I ask you to do is go out on the court and when we walk off at the end, win or lose, know that we left everything out on the court,’” Golden Beavers coach Doug Pickarts said. “And I felt like they did.”
Beaver Dam did open the first set against Sun Prairie with momentum, taking a 2-0 lead on a kill by senior middle hitter/right side Cassandra Luedtke and tying the score at 5 on a kill by senior outside hitter Haley Allen.
But Sun Prairie would proceed to go on a 12-2 run before taking the one-set-to-none advantage on a kill by Lily Schellpfeffer.
Like Pickarts said, he knew the odds were stacked against his team.
He also knew they wouldn’t quit.
After the first set, I’ll tell you what I told them in the huddle — I said, ‘You can go out there and get your ass kicked the next two sets and I’m still going to love you,’” Pickarts said, pausing to clear the lump that had emerged in his throat.
“I don’t usually show my emotional side,” he added after the pause.
Sun Prairie would race out to a 10-2 lead in the second set before Allen stopped the bleeding with a kill, sparking a stretch where Beaver Dam outscored the Cardinals 7-5 to get within 15-9 on a long point scored by junior defensive specialist Gracie Halfman.
The Cardinals ran off the next four points to go up 19-9, but then things got a little exciting with Ellen Nampel at the service line.
The senior defensive specialist paced a 5-0 run, the last two points coming on an ace by her and a hitting error by Sun Prairie, making it 19-14 and forcing the Cardinals to call a timeout.
It was a fitting showing for Nampel, whom Pickarts heaped praise on following the contest.
“I’m pretty sure she was wavering on whether she was going to come out (at the start of the year) — didn’t know if she’d see court time. And she just kept getting better and better in practice,” he said. “She’s a kid who started off the year not starting and she just kept practicing hard, and when the opportunity came, she took advantage of it. As a coach, I’m just so appreciative that she didn’t quit on us, which shows her character.”
Coming out of the timeout, Sun Prairie went on a 4-0 run and eventually closed out the set on a kill by Payton Addink, who finished with a team-high 15 in that department.
And while Beaver Dam did trim a 9-2 deficit down to 12-7 in the early going of the third set, that set was never much of a contest as Sun Prairie closed on an 11-2 run and once again finished things off with a kill by Addink, sweeping its way into Tuesday’s sectional tournament at Beaver Dam High School.
“Sun Prairie’s defense is really good. We had some good swings that we would have gotten kills against other teams, but they dug them up and we had to work a lot harder for our points,” said Pickarts, whose Golden Beavers were led in kills by Allen with 18. “And they have an offense that comes back at you.”
Ultimately, the Cardinals talent and experience overwhelmed the Golden Beavers, whose line-up boasts half as many underclassmen as upperclassmen.
“We had stretches where we played really well. But unfortunately we had stretches where we looked young. And that’s been our Achilles heel all year,” Pickarts said.
It wasn’t enough of an Achilles Heel to hobble the Golden Beavers, though, as they trended in a positive direction all season and ultimately finished .500 at 6-6.
“I don’t think we lost that match. I think they beat us. It’s just disappointing the score doesn’t reflect how well we grew this year,” Pickarts said. “I thought if we finished with a .500 or above record, that would be a plus for us with our youth. So I was pretty proud of the fact they could come back and finish with at least a .500 record.”
Beaver Dam will lose Allen, Luedtke and Nampel to graduation but because this year was a lot of baptism by fire for the likes of freshman hitter Anni Salettel, sophomore middle Kylie Wittnebel, sophomore middle Ginny Bryant, sophomore setter Leila Ashley, freshman Gabby Fakes and junior Gracie Halfman, the foundation is good.
“We’ve got a lot to build on,” Pickarts said, “but we’ll certainly miss our seniors.
“We’re going to have to find someone to replace Haley. Especially in the Waupun match last night and today, I think it showed that when we needed a kill, if she was in the front row, she seemed to get it for us. So we’re going to miss that terminator.
“And Cass did a nice job blocking and would provide some kills, and those two were the leaders of our team this year.”
The leadership was necessary not only because of how wide-ranging in age the girls on the team were but also because the COVID-19 pandemic made for a most unusual season, one which came close to starting in the fall before the pandemic pushed it to the spring, creating a disjointed open gym schedule and not as much “offseason” time to prepare.
The Golden Beavers made it work—and in so doing, they made sure this year will be looked back upon fondly and not through the lens of what if?
“Out of my three years here, this wasn’t my most talented team because of our youth. But I love these kids and had a lot of fun with them, and I hope they look back on this year and say this was a lot of fun,” Pickarts said. “It’s disappointing what it says on the scoreboard, but I know these kids gave 100 percent and that’s all I can ask.”
SUN PRAIRIE 3, BEAVER DAM 0
Beaver Dam;10;16;9
Sun Prairie;25;25;25
Beaver Dam leaders: Kills — Haley Allen 9. Assists — Leila Ashley 14. Aces — Haley Allen 1, Ellen Nampel 1. Blocks — Cassandra Luedtke 3, Ginny Bryant 2. Digs — Not available.