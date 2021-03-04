GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beaver Dam gains steam as match goes on but ultimately is swept by DeForest

Easing into the “alternate fall season” was not a luxury the schedule afforded Beaver Dam’s prep girls volleyball team.
Quite the opposite, in fact.
“DeForest has great ball control. They’ve got three defensive specialists who played last year and played the year before. They’re experienced,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts said of Thursday night’s season-opening opponent. “If we would have had a regular season I would have picked them top-three (in the Badger North Conference). Sauk (Prairie) probably would have been one, but I would have DeForest and Waunakee up there as well.
“So we’re starting off against a good program and a solid team.”
The Golden Beavers did, indeed, have their hands full.
The Norskies opened the night by scoring the first six points of the match and it wasn’t until the third set that they met any real resistance, ultimately sweeping Beaver Dam, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23.
For Beaver Dam’s part, it was a little bit of baptism by fire as two of the starters are freshman and another is a sophomore, meaning half of the starting line-up is made up of underclassmen.
So while the end result was a loss, the match did serve as an opportunity for the Golden Beavers’ up-and-coming roster to get a firsthand look at how things should be done.
“They’re tremendous. I have a lot of respect for how they play defense,” Pickarts said. “So for us it’s about learning. We’ll get a little run where we’re doing great things, and then all of a sudden a shanked pass here, a mishit there, and that’s our inexperience coming out.”
Beaver Dam did rally after trailing 6-0 in the early going and managed to whittle the deficit down to four at 8-4. But the Norskies methodically took care of business from there to take the early one set-to-none advantage.
Things would get better for the Golden Beavers in the second set as they managed to stay within five midway through when it was 16-11 before DeForest again stretched the lead out and won in fairly convincing fashion.
The third set, however, was night and day different.
Senior Haley Allen’s block gave the Golden Beavers a 2-1 lead, their first of the night, and later they would erase an 11-10 deficit to go in front 13-11 on a block by senior Cassandra Luedtke, a kill by freshman Anni Salettel and a kill by sophomore Ginny Bryant.
Beaver Dam also held leads after five other points following the 13-11 advantage, the last of them when it was 23-22. That advantage came thanks to a 4-0 run that was sparked by sophomore Kylie Wittnebel’s kill.
But DeForest answered with a mini run of its own and took the set, and the match, on a spike kill by Haley Czarnecki.
Still, it was a good ending to the night for the Golden Beavers after how tumultuous the match began.
“From the first set to the third set, I thought we got better,” Pickarts said. “We built some confidence.
“They were hearing me talk about DeForest all week, and their ball control and how they have a couple really good hitters. I think as the game went on, I think they started seeing what my coaches and I have been telling them and they were making some little adjustments.”
Those included getting the ball to Allen more, as she produced just one kill in the first set but six over the next two for a team-high seven on the night; and also doing a better job of getting into the offense after allowing eight aces in the first set.
“We got better in our serve-receive,” Pickarts said, “and our hitters started getting more involved.”
It resulted in a more competitive second set, at least over the first half of the set, and a much more competitive third set overall.
Pickarts hopes it also resulted in the formation of a stepping stone.
“Our confidence got better and I think the kids were starting to figure things out,” he said. “It’s not going to happen overnight — it’s not going to be like all of a sudden tomorrow we’re going to play flawless volleyball. We still have to get better.
“It’s a work in progress.”
DEFOREST 3, BEAVER DAM 0</&hspag3>
Deforest 25 25 25
Beaver Dam 13 16 23
DEFOREST (leaders): Not available.
BEAVER DAM: Kills — Haley Allen 7. Assists — Leila Ashley 10. Aces — Haley Allen 1, Kylie Wittnebel 1. Blocks — Cassandra Luedtke 3, Haley Allen 2, Kylie Wittnebel 2. Digs — Anni Salettel 9.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.