GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beaver Dam gains steam as match goes on but ultimately is swept by DeForest

Still, it was a good ending to the night for the Golden Beavers after how tumultuous the match began.

“From the first set to the third set, I thought we got better,” Pickarts said. “We built some confidence.

“They were hearing me talk about DeForest all week, and their ball control and how they have a couple really good hitters. I think as the game went on, I think they started seeing what my coaches and I have been telling them and they were making some little adjustments.”

Those included getting the ball to Allen more, as she produced just one kill in the first set but six over the next two for a team-high seven on the night; and also doing a better job of getting into the offense after allowing eight aces in the first set.

“We got better in our serve-receive,” Pickarts said, “and our hitters started getting more involved.”

It resulted in a more competitive second set, at least over the first half of the set, and a much more competitive third set overall.

Pickarts hopes it also resulted in the formation of a stepping stone.