GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beaver Dam not steered off course by sloppy 3rd set, beats Monona Grove in four

It could have ended up being a detour, but instead, just a bump in the road is all the third set amounted to for Beaver Dam’s prep girls volleyball team on Tuesday night against Monona Grove.
Composure was the reason why.
“We were getting dominated in set three, so it was like, let’s wash our hands of it and get ready for set four,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts said. “You don’t know how many times I’ve seen as a coach where a team really gets their butt kicked in one set and then the next set they kick butt. It’s such a momentum game.
“Fortunately our kids did that.”
The Golden Beavers did, indeed, bounce back from dropping the third set and methodically took care of business in the fourth, winning 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21 to even their record on the alternate fall season at 1-1.
“Our passing was much better tonight,” Pickarts said. “Gracie Halfman really passed the ball well in serve-receive tonight and I thought took a big step from last Thursday’s match against DeForest.
“We’re still a work in progress. We’re young, and our hitters are hitting a lot of balls at the 10-foot line, and you want them around three feet from the net. But we’re getting there. It’s nice to win when you’re still growing and you’re still figuring things out.”
Like in Thursday’s sweep at the hands of DeForest when the Golden Beavers dropped the first six points of the match, they struggled out of the gate in this one, falling behind 4-0 right away.
But they battled back and were eventually able to go in front 10-9 on a kill by senior Haley Allen, who led all hitters with 14 on the night.
The set was closely contested the rest of the way, with MG rallying to go ahead 18-17 and the score tied twice after that. But Beaver Dam had the finishing touch, ending on a 5-2 run — the last two of the Golden Beavers’ points both came on kills by Allen — to take a one-set-to-none advantage.
The second set was very similar in nature, with the Golden Beavers’ clinging to a 13-12 advantage before a brief dominant stretch gave them all the cushion they’d need to prevail. During that stretch, which amounted to a 4-0 run that made it 17-12, Beaver Dam got back-to-back block kills from Allen and sophomore Kylie Wittnebel, an ace from sophomore setter Leila Ashley and a kill from Allen.
“One of the strengths of our team is the ability to block,” Pickarts said. “We got our hands on lot of balls, and when that happens teams try to tip, or what we call dump, over the block. And I told our kids we need to be ready for that.
“But our net play in that stretch — it spring-boarded us.”
It did, but the momentum from winning that second set didn’t necessarily carry over. The third set was close early on, but after a kill by Wittnebel got Beaver Dam within 10-7, MG went on an 8-2 run to go in front 18-9.
It was then that Pickarts stressed to his team the importance of not dwelling on that stretch — and on the importance of conserving energy, both physical and emotional, for a likely fourth set.
“It was very apparent it would be very fortunate for us to come back, so I just told them, ‘Get the bad plays out and let’s start focusing on set four and winning that one,’” he said. “If you hammer on them and say, ‘We’ve got to come back and win this,’ you’re asking a lot — and especially with this team being a young team — you’re asking a lot of your kids.”
The Golden Beavers, it turned out, would indeed have plenty left in the tank to finish the job.
They opened up the fourth set on a 6-2 run, capped with an ace by senior Cassandra Luedtke. Then later after MG got within 9-8, back-to-back kills by Wittnebel and a point by Allen made it 12-8.
The Silver Eagles didn’t fold and three times the rest of the way got within two points, the latest of those times being when it was 20-18. But from there freshman Anni Salettel and Luedtke recorded two straight kills to make it 22-18 and Luedtke would eventually slam the door shut on MG with a match-ending tip kill.
“I give my kids a lot of credit, they played with a lot of heart tonight,” Pickarts said. “As a young team you worry about, when they lose that third set, ‘Are they going to battle?’
“And they did.”
BEAVER DAM 3, MONONA GROVE 1
Monona Grove 22 22 25 21
Beaver Dam 25 25 14 25
Monona Grove leaders: Kills — Mackenzie Zapp 6, Gabby Rivera 4, Anabelle Vesperman 4. Assists — Jada Braun 21. Aces — Jada Braun 3. Blocks — None. Digs — None.
Beaver Dam: Kills — Haley Allen 14, Cassandra Luedkte 9, Anni Salettel 7. Assists — Leila Ashley 18, Gabby Fakes 10. Aces — Haley Allen 3, Anni Salettel 3. Blocks — Kylie Wittnebel 4, Haley Allen 3. Digs — Haley Allen 19, Anni Salettel 16.
