GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beaver Dam not steered off course by sloppy 3rd set, beats Monona Grove in four

It did, but the momentum from winning that second set didn’t necessarily carry over. The third set was close early on, but after a kill by Wittnebel got Beaver Dam within 10-7, MG went on an 8-2 run to go in front 18-9.

It was then that Pickarts stressed to his team the importance of not dwelling on that stretch — and on the importance of conserving energy, both physical and emotional, for a likely fourth set.

“It was very apparent it would be very fortunate for us to come back, so I just told them, ‘Get the bad plays out and let’s start focusing on set four and winning that one,’” he said. “If you hammer on them and say, ‘We’ve got to come back and win this,’ you’re asking a lot — and especially with this team being a young team — you’re asking a lot of your kids.”

The Golden Beavers, it turned out, would indeed have plenty left in the tank to finish the job.

They opened up the fourth set on a 6-2 run, capped with an ace by senior Cassandra Luedtke. Then later after MG got within 9-8, back-to-back kills by Wittnebel and a point by Allen made it 12-8.