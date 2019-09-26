BEAVER DAM — So close. Oh, so close.
The most Baraboo’s girls volleyball team trailed by at any point in Thursday night’s match against Beaver Dam was eight points — and that was only once, at the end of the second set. Otherwise, the Thunderbirds were within a few points — or leading on a few occasions in the early going of sets — all night long.
It didn’t matter much in the end, though, because in all three sets the Golden Beavers were the ones with the finishing surge. And coming through in the clutch carried Beaver Dam to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22, Badger North Conference victory.
“I think the crowd got in our head just a little bit and threw some of our better players off,” Baraboo coach Mandy Brice said of how Beaver Dam was able to eke things out. “We didn’t really have the passes to have many options up front, for sure, as far as hitting goes. We dealt with how we passed, so that was kind of unfortunate.”
The first set was tied five times before back to back points by Summer Salettel — on a kill and a block — unknotted things for the final time and gave Beaver Dam (2-2 Badger North) a 14-12 lead. And that little cushion was just enough to help the Golden Beavers get to the finish line of that set for the early advantage.
Then in the second set, Beaver Dam surged to a 6-1 lead only to see Baraboo (1-4) close the gap to 6-5. That would turn out to be a see-saw set, with the Golden Beavers going back in front by five four different times before the T-Birds rallied to make it 18-16 on a kill by McKenzie Gruner.
But just like was the case all night, it was Beaver Dam that had the last laugh, closing on a 7-1 run to go up two sets to none.
Gruner, though, finished with a match-high 11 kills and was a thorn in Beaver Dam’s side all night.
“She can hit the ball,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts said. “When she went out of the front, they really struggled with offense. We were trying to get our block because she was only hitting angles. And I didn’t think at times we set our block like we should have to shut her down a little more.”
Baraboo led 4-1 early on in the third set but Beaver Dam slowly chipped away and eventually grabbed a 7-6 lead. But the Golden Beavers never could run away with it and once again a kill by Gruner got the T-Birds within 18-16 late.
They just couldn’t get over the hump — in part because Beaver Dam was too balanced at the net, with Hayley Allen and Sydney Hocker both finishing with nine kills and Salettel with seven.
“When we passed the ball, I thought we looked really good — we looked really good. They had a hard time stopping us,” Pickarts said. “Our offense clicked when (setter Emily) Schliesman was delivering it to different kids and they were putting the ball away, and that’s a credit to (the balance) of our team.”
BEAVER DAM 3, BARABOO 0
Baraboo 21 17 22
Beaver Dam 25 25 25
Baraboo leaders: Kills — McKenzie Gruner 11. Assists — Jordan Buelow 21. Aces — Julia Genna 3. Blocks — None. Digs — Jordan Buelow 11.
Beaver Dam leaders: Kills — Sydney Hocker 9, Hayley Allen 9, Summer Salettel 7. Assists — Emily Schliesman 29. Aces — Sydney Hocker 2. Blocks — Summer Salettel 4. Digs — Jessica Dray 12.
