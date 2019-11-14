Summer Salettel’s proficiency at the net was second to none on Beaver Dam’s prep girls volleyball team this season, as she led in hitting percentage, kills and blocks.
She also was arguably the best middle in the Badger North Conference.
That is the opinion of Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts, anyway.
“Because,” he said, “she has a wide variety of hitting angles and is a very strong blocker.”
For her efforts, Salettel was a first team all-conference selection, leading a list of Golden Beavers who made the Badger North’s postseason awards list that also included junior Haley Allen and senior Emily Schliesman.
Salettel averaged 8.1 kills and 2.4 total blocks (23 solo and 63 assisted) per match this season in 37 overall matches, conference and non-conference. Her hitting percentage of 22.4 was also tops on the team (minimum 700 attempts) and her play in conference helped her make the jump from being a second-teamer in 2018 to a first-teamer this year.
Meantime, Allen led the Golden Beavers in aces (1.3 per match in 39 overall matches) and was second in serving percentage (94.5), kills (6.9 per match) and hitting percentage (18.5) en route to receiving second team honors.
You have free articles remaining.
“I consider Haley our best all-around player,” Pickarts said. “(Like Salettel) she also had a wide variety of attacks; she served very well; and she may have been the most consistent passer on the team.
“I am excited to see what she is capable of next season with the loss of several strong hitters (from this year’s team).”
Schliesman capped off her highly successful career by receiving honorable mention.
The senior setter averaged 22.1 assists per match in 34 matches, amassing 753 on the year to push her career total over 2,000. She also was second on the team in digs per match at 6.5.
Emily Schliesman - Honorable Mention All Conference. Four year setter who amassed 2,000 assists for her career. She is a very talented setter who led us in assists.
Beaver Dam had one of its best years in recent memory, finishing tied for second in the Badger North during the dual season (5-2) and fourth overall after taking fourth at the conference tournament.
The Golden Beavers then won in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals and very nearly pulled off an upset in the finals, pushing Watertown — the seventh-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association final poll of the year — to five sets before dropping the fifth set and deciding set in narrow fashion, 15-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)