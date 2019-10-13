Pool play at Saturday’s Badger North Conference tournament was certainly not a breeze for the Beaver Dam prep girls volleyball team, with two of the three matches going the full three sets and the winner needing more than the minimum number of points in two of the eight sets.
The last set was the longest. And it may have been the most deflating for the Golden Beavers.
After splitting the first two sets against DeForest, the two sides endured a marathon third set that was ultimately won by the Norskies, giving them a 25-20, 21-25, 23-21 victory.
Unfortunately for the Norskies, though, needing to score all those extra points in the back and forth third set — eight, to be exact — may have been deflating for them, too.
“I think the emotions from that match took a lot out of both DeForest and us because we both lost in the semifinals, in which both teams didn't play with the same energy,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts said.
You have free articles remaining.
The results of pool play pitted the top four teams in a bracket-format tournament for the championship, and the Golden Beavers did indeed fall in the semifinals, losing 25-15, 25-22 to Waunakee — which finished first in the opposite pool as Beaver Dam.
That set up rematch with DeForest — which fell to Mount Horeb in the semis — for third place, and once again the Norskies won in three, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12.
The Golden Beavers entered the tournament tied for second place with DeForest after both going 5-2 in the regular season, and had they been able to defeat the Norskies to take third on Saturday, they would have finished tied for second place with Mount Horeb.
“It’s disappointing that we couldn’t find a way to win that final match,” Pickarts said. “It’s tough to lose three matches in a row to finish the tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)