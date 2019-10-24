In the end, the Beaver Dam prep girls volleyball team had a sweep of Neenah and a ticket to the regional finals.
The Golden Beavers owe that fate to their grit, because it surely wasn’t as easy as 1, 2, 3.
It took big runs by the seventh-seeded Beavers in the second and third sets to make it happen, and as a result, they prevented the 10th-seeded Rockets from injecting any real life into their comeback hopes and claimed 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 victory on Tuesday night in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at Beaver Dam High School.
“Our hitters got to a point where we they weren’t really hitting — they were hitting more role shots and they weren’t as aggressive,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts said of what forced his team to have to come from behind in the second and third sets. “We talked about how our passes needed to clean up a little bit and our sets needed to be a little tighter, but then hitters had to do their job.
“All facets really changed and something clicked.”
In the second set, serving made a big difference, too.
Sydney Hocker had three aces to go along with a pair of kills by her during an 11-1 run — which was capped off by freshman Kylie Wittnebel’s kill — that gave Beaver Dam a 15-8 lead, ultimately proving to be the decisive stretch after Neenah would claw back to get within 22-20.
In the third set, the Golden Beavers were in even more danger of falling.
But three straight kills — by Cassandra Luedtke, Haley Allen and Summer Salettel — jumpstarted a 5-0 run that got them within 19-17, forcing Neenah to take a timeout.
“When you’ve got kids that can hit like we have,” Pickarts said, “it gets you back in games.”
Beaver Dam’s momentum didn’t wane any coming out of the timeout and the Golden Beavers would ultimately win the set and the match on back-to-back tandem blocks — the first time by Salettel and Emily Schliesman and the second time by Wittnebel and Schliesman — to earn a matchup with second-seeded Watertown, the seventh-ranked team in the state in D1 according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
“We’ve seen them — we played them twice earlier this year and we played them multiple times this summer,” Pickarts said. “The biggest thing for us is to come and play and just leave it on the court and see what happens. We talked about that this week — that we wanted to beat Neenah to have another shot at Watertown. They’ve kind of set the benchmark for a lot of years with their success and what they’ve done. We were fortunate enough to beat them once this summer and so we’ll use that as, ‘You’re capable of doing this.’
“So we’ll see. It’s a big task for us and we’re going to have to play well, but hopefully we go over there and give them a run.”
If the Golden Beavers arrive with the same kind of don’t-quit mentality they displayed Thursday, they just might.
They’re also going to want to play defense the way they did Thursday, because it was that aspect that Pickarts said made the biggest difference vs. Neenah.
“Our defense — Kendall (Wietzke), Syd (Hocker), Haley and Jess (Dray) — they were digging some stuff up because we were focusing our block on (Ava Aldag) because she’s such a tremendous player, and they had a couple other kids who put some pops between our blocks and we dug ’em up,” he said. “And that’s what I think helped spark our run and get momentum going our way.”
It all started with attitude.
“I thought our kids did a great job of getting after it,” Pickarts said. “And that’s the growth in the last two years with these kids. Last year, we would have never came back and this year I think these kids believe more in themselves and what they can do.”
BEAVER DAM 3, NEENAH 0
Neenah 18 22 22
Beaver Dam 25 25 25
Neenah leaders: None reported.
Beaver Dam leaders: Kills — Summer Salettel 15, Haley Allen 10, Sydney Hocker 6. Assists — Emily Schliesman 28. Aces — Sydney Hocker 6. Blocks — Kylie Wittnebel 3, Summer Salettel 2, Emily Schliesman 2. Digs — Kendall Wietzke 36, Haley Allen 17, Jessica Dray 14, Emily Schliesman 11.
