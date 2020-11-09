GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Buwalda, Randolph dominate Trailways West all-conference awards list

It was a rather anti-climactic end to the season for the Randolph prep girls volleyball team, as the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately forced the varsity squad to have to quarantine for the playoffs and the JV squad to take its place.

The result for the top-seeded Rockets was a 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 loss to fourth-seeded Dodgeland in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals.

But prior to that, the Rockets had a memorable season to say the least. They were a perfect 15-0 overall and lost only three sets, and they cruised to the Trailways West Conference title at 5-0.

For their efforts, they were awarded the league's Player of the Year recipient in sophmore Jorey Buwalda as well as two other first team honorees, two on the second team and one who received honorable mention.

Buwalda was tabbed as the league's best because of the well-oiled way in which she orchestrated the Rockets' attack, finishing with a conference-best 415 assists — a remarkable number considering all but two of Randolph's matches went only three sets. That means at an average of 27.7 assists per match, she had a direct hand in approximately one out of every three points for the Rockets on the year.

She also was third on the team in blocks (10), fourth in digs (106) and fourth in aces (18).