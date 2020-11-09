GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Buwalda, Randolph dominate Trailways West all-conference awards list

It was a rather anti-climactic end to the season for the Randolph prep girls volleyball team, as the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately forced the varsity squad to have to quarantine for the playoffs and the JV squad to take its place.
The result for the top-seeded Rockets was a 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 loss to fourth-seeded Dodgeland in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals.
But prior to that, the Rockets had a memorable season to say the least. They were a perfect 15-0 overall and lost only three sets, and they cruised to the Trailways West Conference title at 5-0.
For their efforts, they were awarded the league's Player of the Year recipient in sophmore Jorey Buwalda as well as two other first team honorees, two on the second team and one who received honorable mention.
Buwalda was tabbed as the league's best because of the well-oiled way in which she orchestrated the Rockets' attack, finishing with a conference-best 415 assists — a remarkable number considering all but two of Randolph's matches went only three sets. That means at an average of 27.7 assists per match, she had a direct hand in approximately one out of every three points for the Rockets on the year.
She also was third on the team in blocks (10), fourth in digs (106) and fourth in aces (18).
Joining her on the first team from Randolph were sophomore Carizma Muth and junior Cassie Alsum.
Muth was one kill (138) behind Fall River junior Belle Gregorio (139) — a second-team honoree — for tops in the conference while Alsum was fourth (102). At the service line, it was Alsum who topped Muth, as the tandem went 1-2 in the league in aces with 41 and 37 apiece.
Joining the Randolph trio on the first team from the area are Markesan senior Sydney Jahnke and Cambria-Friesland senior Rylee Prochnow.
Prochnow did a little bit of everything in helping the Toppers to a 6-8 overall record, including 2-3 in league play. Cambria-Friesland topped rival Fall River in four sets to reach the Div. 4 regional semifinals before falling to eventual regional champion Hustisford, 26-24, 25-12, 25-19.
Prochnow played a major role in the Toppers picking up their second postseason win in three seasons. The outside hitter/defensive specialist garnered all-league honors for the third straight season thanks in part to her defensive impact, making a team-high 150 digs paired with 85 serve receives. She also played a key role in the team’s offense as she had a team-high 21 aces to go along with 51 kills.
Meantime, Jahnke also led her team in aces with 19 but made her biggest impact on defense, finishing third in the league in digs with 195.
Making second team all-conference for Randolph were sophomore Brandi Fuller and senior Livia Erdmann.
Erdmann tied with Markesan senior Gracie Mast — also a second-team pick — for most solo blocks in the conference with 25 apiece. Mast, however, led in overall blocks with 32 while Erdmann was third overall with 25.
Mast also was fifth in the league in assists with 118 and eighth in digs with 150.
Fuller led the Trailways West in digs with 245 while Gregorio was fourth with 184.
Rounding out second team honorees from the area are the C-F duo of freshman Jenna Pulver and sophomore Lindsay Drews, who took care of much of the attack for the Toppers.
Drews was the straw that stirred the drink for the Cambria-Friesland offense as the setter dished out 258 assists, good for third in the conference. She also had 17 aces. Pulver, meantime, tied for fifth in the league in kills with 95 and 18 aces.
The Toppers were also represented on the honorable mention team in the form of junior Cameron Bauer, who combined with Pulver to form a strong 1-2 punch. Bauer tied for seventh in the league with 85 kills and had a dozen aces.
Two others from the area also received honorable mention as Randolph freshman Rylea Alvin and Fall River sophomore Natalie Anderson took home awards.
Alvin arrived on the scene in style and was 12th in the league in kills (75) — one spot ahead of Mast (66) — while notching a seventh-best 17 solo blocks.
Anderson, on the other hand, was more of a defensive presence, finishing fifth in the conference in digs with 163. She also had 16 aces.
Fall River took third in the conference at 3-3 and was 6-10 overall while Markesan took last at 0-6 but did win two of its final three matches of the year to win a Division 3 regional title and make it to sectionals. The Hornets were 2-9 overall.
Randolph edged out Rio (5-1) for the league title.
ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Jorey Buwalda, Soph., Randolph.
FIRST TEAM — Jorey Buwalda, Soph., Randolph; Emily Loging, Soph., Rio; Adeline Hutzler, Sr., Rio; Rylee Prochnow, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Cassie Alsum, Jr., Randolph; Carizma Muth, Soph., Randolph; Sydney Jahnke, Sr., Markesan.
SECOND TEAM — Jenna Pulver, Fr., Cambria-Friesland; Lindsay Drews, Soph., Cambria-Friesland; Brooke Peterson, Sr., Pardeeville; Livia Erdmann, Sr., Randolph; Belle Gregorio, Jr., Fall River; Gracie Mast, Sr., Markesan; Brandi Fuller, Soph., Randolph.
HONORABLE MENTION — Anna Benisch, Fr., Rio; Courtney Quist, Sr., Rio; Cami Johansen, Sr., Pardeeville; Cameron Bauer, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Rylea Alvin, Fr., Randolph; Natalie Anderson, Soph., Fall River.
