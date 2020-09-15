GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Buwalda, Schouten lead Central Wisconsin Christian to sweep of Oshkosh Valley Christian

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls volleyball team had little trouble en route to a sweep of Oshkosh Valley Christian on Tuesday night.

Very little trouble, in fact, as nearly a quarter of their points (21.3 percent) were scored without Valley Christian even as much as getting into its offense.

Junior Shelby Buwalda recorded an eye-popping 11 aces and CWC had 16 aces in all, pacing the way to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-10 victory.

Jolie Schouten added six kills for CWC, which opened the pandemic-altered season in style.

"I thought we did a nice job of starting the season by playing well together as a team," CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email. "There was a lot of things to work on, but I like the base that we are building. I thought our seniors did a great job of leading us in our first match tonight.

"It was Senior Night and they stepped up to the task and were tremendous leaders."

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.