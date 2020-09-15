 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Buwalda, Schouten lead Central Wisconsin Christian to sweep of Oshkosh Valley Christian
0 comments
alert

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Buwalda, Schouten lead Central Wisconsin Christian to sweep of Oshkosh Valley Christian

{{featured_button_text}}

The Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls volleyball team had little trouble en route to a sweep of Oshkosh Valley Christian on Tuesday night. 

Very little trouble, in fact, as nearly a quarter of their points (21.3 percent) were scored without Valley Christian even as much as getting into its offense. 

Junior Shelby Buwalda recorded an eye-popping 11 aces and CWC had 16 aces in all, pacing the way to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-10 victory. 

Jolie Schouten added six kills for CWC, which opened the pandemic-altered season in style. 

"I thought we did a nice job of starting the season by playing well together as a team," CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email. "There was a lot of things to work on, but I like the base that we are building. I thought our seniors did a great job of leading us in our first match tonight.

"It was Senior Night and they stepped up to the task and were tremendous leaders."

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News