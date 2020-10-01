GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Central Wis. Christian, Dodgeland, Randolph all victorious Thursday

Crusaders get road win

Central Wisconsin Christian started out on the right foot but then needed to win a crucial third set to avoid losing momentum, winning 25-17, 21-25, 25-14, 25-11 over Oshkosh Valley Christian in Trailways East Conference action.

Ada Smies and Elise Ritzema had seven kills apiece to pace the Crusaders' attack.

"Valley Christian played with great energy and we needed to match it better early on," CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email. "We played on our rock solid foundation of defense to secure the match in the third and fourth."

Jolie Schouten had six of CWC's 15 aces to lead the way at the service line, while she and Shelby Buwalda were tops on the team in digs with 11 apiece.

Setter KK Vander Werff had 23 assists.

Pirates fall in five sets to Vikings

Rio and Fall River went the distance in a Trailways West Conference game, but it was the Vikings who prevailed, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-6.

“It was a very good game,” Fall River coach Laura Trautmann said. “We lost in the end. (We have to figure out how to finish! We have improved so hopefully, despite a loss, we are gaining confidence.”