GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Central Wis. Christian, Dodgeland, Randolph all victorious Thursday

Adrianne Bader was a force at the net and at the service line and Emma Dopke led the way in kills as the Dodgeland prep girls volleyball team defeated Montello 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday night.
Bader had eight blocks and six aces while Dopke finished with 25 kills.
Bria Cramer chipped in with 13 kills, while Madee Peplinski led the Trojans in digs with 18 and Emily Braun had 46 assists.
Dodgeland is next scheduled to take the court on Saturday for a matinee affair at Hustisford. Play is slated to begin at 3 p.m.
Randolph eases past Markesan
The Rockets zoomed by the Hornets in straight sets of Thursday’s Trailways West Conference game, getting stronger as the match went on to win 25-22, 25-14, 25-9.
Rylea Alvin led the Rockets with nine kills and two blocks, while Cassandra Alsum finished with six kills, three aces and 13 digs.
Brandi Fuller finished with 17 digs and Jorey Buwalda had 29 assists to round out stat leaders for Randolph.
The Rockets are now 11-0 overall and 4-0 in the Trailways West. Markesan is 0-3 on the season – all in league action.
Randolph will play at Kaukauna on Saturday at 6 p.m., while Markesan travels to Horicon at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Crusaders get road win
Central Wisconsin Christian started out on the right foot but then needed to win a crucial third set to avoid losing momentum, winning 25-17, 21-25, 25-14, 25-11 over Oshkosh Valley Christian in Trailways East Conference action.
Ada Smies and Elise Ritzema had seven kills apiece to pace the Crusaders' attack.
"Valley Christian played with great energy and we needed to match it better early on," CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email. "We played on our rock solid foundation of defense to secure the match in the third and fourth."
Jolie Schouten had six of CWC's 15 aces to lead the way at the service line, while she and Shelby Buwalda were tops on the team in digs with 11 apiece.
Setter KK Vander Werff had 23 assists.
Pirates fall in five sets to Vikings
Rio and Fall River went the distance in a Trailways West Conference game, but it was the Vikings who prevailed, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-6.
“It was a very good game,” Fall River coach Laura Trautmann said. “We lost in the end. (We have to figure out how to finish! We have improved so hopefully, despite a loss, we are gaining confidence.”
Fall River’s Belle Gregorio led with 21 kills and 22 digs. Ariel Schlachter had 23 assists and teammate Becca Tramburg led with 26 digs. Natalie Anderson finished with 12 aces and 16 digs.
Fall River travels to Pardeeville next Tuesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!