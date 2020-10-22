GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Central Wis. Christian takes 4th, 5th sets to rally past Rio, advance to regional finals

WAUPUN — The fact that Central Wisconsin Christian’s prep girls volleyball team was without its star player in senior outside hitter Jolie Schouten meant there was already going to be plenty of emotion for the Crusaders in Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal match against Rio.
Add in how things unfolded once the match began and it turned out be a real topsy-turvy ride.
But in the end, the second-seeded Crusaders dug deep enough to advance to Saturday’s regional finals against top-seeded Hustisford, rallying from down two-sets-to-one to win 25-18, 10-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12 over the third-seeded Vikings.
“Absolutely emotional. Absolutely a roller coaster,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said. “To be playing without some of the girls that we’ve been playing with all year tonight and to get a win, I was super proud of the girls. They all fought tremendous adversity this week, but specifically tonight.
“We’ve been talking so much about making sure that your life is based on the right foundation because that gives you the ability to respond to hard things, and I thought we did that tonight. We got down — we lost the second and third sets — and we fought back.”
The Crusaders fought in general, playing without a couple girls like Ten Napel said, most notably Schouten.
Senior Jenna Heeringa did a nice job filling in, if not on the stat sheet then as an X-factor at the very least. She had a kill, an ace and 14 digs but more than that she did the little things right all night long.
She “shined,” Ten Napel said. “She’s a girl who’s been working hard for four years and hasn’t been in the spotlight, and for her to come in and serve and hit and play defense like she did was just an awesome thing to see.”
CWC opened the match by taking the first set. But things got rocky for the Crusaders from there, as Rio used a 6-0 run in the early going of the second set, claiming a 9-3 lead on senior Adeline Hutzler’s ace.
Then when CWC clawed back to make it 9-6, an ace by Ashley Lamke capped off a rebound-burst by the Vikings to make it 13-6. And the Vikings would score 12 of the final 16 points to even the match up at a set apiece.
The third set was a little more closely contested throughout but Rio was able to use a 6-1 run midway through to stretch a 12-8 advantage to 18-9, essentially creating the necessary cushion to prevail. The Vikings closed that set out with an ace by Hutzler.
“I thought we did a nice job in the second and third sets of really keeping them out of system and running what we were supposed to do pretty well,” Rio coach JC Madorin said. “It just came down to a couple plays at the end — and they made a couple more than we did. That was the difference.”
Indeed it was. CWC raced out to a 12-4 lead in the fourth set but saw that advantage whittled down to 17-15 when senior Courtney Quist landed a kill.
It was then that Ten Napel called a timeout — and it seemed to do the trick as his Crusaders finished on an 8-3 run to once again even things up, setting the stage for the always-thrilling fifth set.
The Crusaders opened that set with an ace by KK Vander Werff but then fell behind 4-1. It was pretty back and forth from there, with the score tied five times (at 4-all, 5-all, 6-all, 8-all and 10-all) before CWC pulled away with a 5-2 finishing run that was sparked by Shelby Buwalda’s block to make it 11-10 and then a kill by her to make it 12-10.
After losing their rhythm following the first-set victory, the Crusaders were able to get it back in time to avoid defeat.
“We flipped our line-up a little bit. Early on we were trying to match up a bigger block against their big hitter, and in the fourth set we just decided to kind of go back to doing what we do,” Ten Napel said of the success his team found in the fourth and fifth sets. “We kind of got our attack going a little bit earlier (in those sets) because of it. That’s kind of a small change that I made but I think it was mostly just that the girls played better. They came out with energy and fought and it was really great to see.”
The fifth set was particularly hard-fought.
“When I think about that fifth set,” Ten Napel said, “we won on a couple really scrappy plays where we kept points alive and ended up winning them. And that’s the difference in the whole match — a couple great, outstanding defensive efforts.”
Madorin agreed.
“We’ve preached the whole season about staying calm and consistent. We focused on what we can do and control what we can control — that’s kind of been our motto the whole season,” he said. “They just got us with a couple (points) at the end there with a couple good plays, a couple good spots that they hadn’t hit all game that we weren’t maybe as ready for (as we should have been). But overall it was a good match.
“We knew coming in that CWC is a great team. First and foremost I have to give a lot of credit to them — they played well. It was a great match and we knew that it was going to be dogfight — we knew that they weren’t going to stop when we got up two sets to one.”
Madorin added that it will be hard to wave goodbye to Hutzler and Quist, the team’s lone seniors.
“They’ve been awesome for us for four years,” he said, “and really helped turn our program around.”
Meantime for the Crusaders, their season lives to see another round of the playoffs.
“To win in five in the tournament is a pretty rare thing actually, so for us to be able to that was really, really cool,” Ten Napel said. “With the way the world is today, you just take every day and be thankful for what you have.
“We get another day, so that’s fun.”
