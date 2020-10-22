GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Central Wis. Christian takes 4th, 5th sets to rally past Rio, advance to regional finals

Senior Jenna Heeringa did a nice job filling in, if not on the stat sheet then as an X-factor at the very least. She had a kill, an ace and 14 digs but more than that she did the little things right all night long.

She “shined,” Ten Napel said. “She’s a girl who’s been working hard for four years and hasn’t been in the spotlight, and for her to come in and serve and hit and play defense like she did was just an awesome thing to see.”

CWC opened the match by taking the first set. But things got rocky for the Crusaders from there, as Rio used a 6-0 run in the early going of the second set, claiming a 9-3 lead on senior Adeline Hutzler’s ace.

Then when CWC clawed back to make it 9-6, an ace by Ashley Lamke capped off a rebound-burst by the Vikings to make it 13-6. And the Vikings would score 12 of the final 16 points to even the match up at a set apiece.

The third set was a little more closely contested throughout but Rio was able to use a 6-1 run midway through to stretch a 12-8 advantage to 18-9, essentially creating the necessary cushion to prevail. The Vikings closed that set out with an ace by Hutzler.