GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Central Wis. Christian's Schouten, Hustisford lead Trailways East awards list

Jolie Schouten was a force to be reckoned with this fall in Trailways East Conference play, averaging 9.8 kills, 3.0 aces and 20.1 digs over four contests.
And the senior hitter on Central Wisconsin Christian’s prep girls volleyball team was aptly awarded as a result, being picked as the league’s Player of the Year to top a list of five Crusaders in all who were honored.
League champion Hustisford led the way with six players chosen as all-conference selections, including first-teamers in junior defensive specialist Ari Hildebrandt, junior hitter Kelsey Ewert and sophomore blocker Autumn Kuehl, and senior setter Allison Noll.
Hustisford started the year late because of a Dodge County Health Department recommendation regarding the role of extracurricular activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thus the Falcons only played in five regular season contests (going a perfect 3-0 in the Trailways East) and eight in all.
They twice defeated CWC, including in straight sets to win a WIAA Division 4 regional championship, before bowing out to Green Bay N.E.W. (Northeast Wisconsin) Lutheran in the sectional semifinals.
Dodgeland took second in the conference at 3-1 while CWC, which was 15-4 overall, took third, losing to Husty as well as the Trojans. Oshkosh Valley Christian was 0-2 in league play while Oshkosh Lourdes was 0-3 — and Horicon, Oakfield and Wayland did not participate in the fall girls volleyball season because of the pandemic.
Ewert was third in league play in total kills (31) behind Schouten (39) and Dodgeland senior Emma Dopke (33) — a second team all-conference pick — but was tops in the conference in average kills per match (10.3). She also led in digs per match (22.7), though Schouten’s 81 total digs were tops.
Noll, meanwhile, was third in the conference in total assists (64) and assists per match (21.3) and junior Ari Hildebrandt, who returned ahead of schedule from a knee injury in order avoid missing the season, was second in digs per match (19.7). Kuehl averaged 6.7 kills per match in league play.
In addition to Schouten, CWC also landed sophomore setter Kaitlyn Vander Werff on the first team. She led the league in total assists (117) and assists per match (29.3) and also was a willing participant on defense with 10.3 digs per match.
Rounding out the first team was Dodgeland junior Emily Braun, who was second in total assists (93) and assists per match (23.0). She also averaged 9.3 digs per match.
The Trojans led the way on the second team, as sophomores Kira Schall and Madee Peplinski joined Dopke to give them three in all — one more than CWC (sophomore Elise Ritzema and senior Abby Bartlett) and two more than the one apiece for Oshkosh Valley Christian and Oshkosh Lourdes.
Dopke’s eight aces in league play were third while Peplinski and Schall tied for fourth with seven. Schall and Peplinski were also fifth and sixth in league play in digs with averages of 12.5 and 11.5, respectively.
Peplinski’s seven solo blocks were tops in the conference and she was fifth in the league in kills with 6.5 per match.
For CWC, Ritzema was fourth in kills (7.0) and first in total blocks (16) in the conference while Bartlett was sixth in kills (5.8) and tied for fourth in total blocks (7).
Honorable mention selections for Hustisford included freshmen Riley Becker and Jada Pieper, while Dodgeland had senior Morgan Kjornes tabbed and CWC had junior Shelby Buwalda recognized.
Buwalda was second in digs per match (17.3) and tied for fifth in total aces (6) to go along with an average of 5.5 kills per contest and Kjornes tied for fourth in total blocks (7) and also averaged 5.5 kills per match.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!