GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Central Wis. Christian's Schouten, Hustisford lead Trailways East awards list

Ewert was third in league play in total kills (31) behind Schouten (39) and Dodgeland senior Emma Dopke (33) — a second team all-conference pick — but was tops in the conference in average kills per match (10.3). She also led in digs per match (22.7), though Schouten’s 81 total digs were tops.

Noll, meanwhile, was third in the conference in total assists (64) and assists per match (21.3) and junior Ari Hildebrandt, who returned ahead of schedule from a knee injury in order avoid missing the season, was second in digs per match (19.7). Kuehl averaged 6.7 kills per match in league play.

In addition to Schouten, CWC also landed sophomore setter Kaitlyn Vander Werff on the first team. She led the league in total assists (117) and assists per match (29.3) and also was a willing participant on defense with 10.3 digs per match.

Rounding out the first team was Dodgeland junior Emily Braun, who was second in total assists (93) and assists per match (23.0). She also averaged 9.3 digs per match.

The Trojans led the way on the second team, as sophomores Kira Schall and Madee Peplinski joined Dopke to give them three in all — one more than CWC (sophomore Elise Ritzema and senior Abby Bartlett) and two more than the one apiece for Oshkosh Valley Christian and Oshkosh Lourdes.