GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus beats Belleville in five sets
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus beats Belleville in five sets

Mckenzye Bruss finished with 13 assists and four aces as she led the Columbus prep girls volleyball team to a 25-18, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-11 Capitol Conference victory over Belleville on Tuesday. 

Columbus'Mikenna Boettcher also had 10 assists while Hannah Fox led with 23 digs. Taylor Raley also had 18 digs for the Cardinals. Columbus' Lauren Henry led with eight kills while Molly Kahl had seven. 

Columbus' Peyton Priem finished with 3.5 blocks while Alise Hayes had a couple. 

Belleville's Callie Smith led with seven kills and six blocks. Her teammate Brooke Everson also had four blocks on the night. 

Belleville's Ava Foley had two aces and nine digs. Her teammate Kenna Edge finished with 10 assists and Josey Latorre had nine assists and four assists. 

Columbus will host Cambridge tonight. 

 

