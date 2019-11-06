McKenzye Bruss and Hannah Fox were two of the best players on the Columbus prep girls volleyball team this fall.
Turns out, they also were two of the best in the Capitol North Conference.
Bruss was great the service line and also excelled in her role as the team’s setter while the libero Fox was a hard nut to crack in the back row, and for their efforts, both received honorable mention on the league’s postseason awards list.
“McKenzye is a leader on and off the court,” Columbus coach Aileen Heller said of Bruss, who led the team in serve attempts (116), was second in aces (15) and had 140 assists. “She is always asking her teammates what she can do to be better for them and what she can do as a setter to make them successful. She is athletic and for only being 5-foot-6 she has a knack for pulling sets back into the court that are passed tightly.”
Of Fox, who led the team in digs (171) and aces (16), Heller said, “Hannah’s quickness and reaction time is some of the best we have seen come through our program. She’s been able to handle the back line incredibly well. She’s a leader in the back row and her teammates rely heavily on her to talk and help them read.”
Bruss also was second on the team in blocks (10) and digs (66) while Fox was second in serve attempts (112) and led in receptions (178).
Columbus finished fifth in the Capitol North at 2-8, while Lakeside Lutheran went through the league unbeaten to win the championship at 10-0.
