GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus can't escape with victory over New Glarus, loses in five sets

Jordan Link led with 13 kills and Sydney Maxwell led with 22 digs for the Columbus prep girls volleyball match against New Glarus.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it was in a losing effort as the Glamer Knights won 26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10 on Monday.

Columbus’ Hannah Fox finished with 17 digs on the night, and is now just two away from becoming Columbus’ first player to reach 1,000 career digs. She will have her chance to break history tonight against Lodi at 6:45 p.m.

Columbus’ Mckenzqe Bruss led with 27 assists while Peyton Priem had 4.5 blocks. Taylor Raley led with four aces while Alise Hayes had three aces.

The Cardinals are now 4-4 on the season while the Glamer Knights are 5-3.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

