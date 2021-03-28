GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus finishes week with sweep of Evansville

Taylor Raley finished with seven kills and five aces as she helped the Columbus prep girls volleyball team sweep Evansville 25-12, 25-17, 25-12 on Saturday.

Columbus’ McKenzye Bruss led with 10 assists and Alise Hayes had 4.5 blocks on the day, while Hannah Fox led with 24 digs while Sydney Marwell also had 15.

Evansville’s Talja Louis finished with five kills while Josey Rinehart had five blocks. Laura Bettenhausen finished with 24 digs on the night.

Columbus is now 7-4 on the season and will travel to Poynette on Monday.

This victory came after Thursday’s doubleheader sweep over Wisconsin Heights. The Cardinals won the first game in four sets (25-20, 15-25, 25-12, 25-19) before taking the second game in three sets (19-25, 25-19, 25-22).

During the first game, Raley finished with 15 assists, 11 kills and 11 digs. Fox led with 15 digs and both Peyton Priem and Molly Kahl had two blocks apiece. Priem and Kahl both also had five kills, while Lauren Henry and Hayes both had three aces.

In the second game, Bruss added to her day with 10 digs, seven assists, four kills and three blocks. Fox tallied a team-high with 13 digs while Boettcher finished with 12.

Priem finished with three blocks while Hayes had two, and Henry led with six aces, while Raley led with seven kills.

